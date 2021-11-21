Estadio Azteca will be renovated in 2024 for the 2026 World Cup

Editorial Mediotiempo

After the visit of the FIFA committee to review the Aztec stadium for its candidacy as headquarters for the 2026 World Cup, the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, states that the enclosure will be renovated in 2024.

“Here we have to do more renovations, but we are calm because they are already planned to take place in 2024, with which we will have 2 years of tranquility to deliver the headquarters as required by the FIFA”, He declared in an interview with TUDN.

The leader of the FMF was in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula after the visit of the people of FIFA, who have different requirements than those of 1970 and 1986, but do not worry about being chosen by the body that governs soccer.

“Right now they have stressed the requirements a lot what is there to host a world today and that they are very different from what we had in 1970 and 1986, but we are convinced that the Mexico City and the Azteca Stadium will be a extraordinary headquarters”He added.

From Luisa did not rule out that Mexico hostel more than 10 games in the world fair, but they are focused on first having the opening game in 2026, where Azteca can fight as headquarters.

“First you have to focus on the opening match and one of the requirements for those matches is a stadium with capacity of more than 80 thousand and the only stadium in Mexico that could fight is the Azteca. Then in the agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico, it is stated that the United States would have 60 parties, Mexico 10 and Canada 10 ”.