Erick Gutiérrez attacks Gerardo Martino and demands a place in Mexico

After the failure of the double knockout date by the Mexican National Team, Erick Gutiérrez proved to Tata Martino that he deserves a place in the next call-up.

Strikers writing November 20, 2021 5:54 p.m.

The road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup has been complicated for the Mexican National Team, which with the defeats against the United States and Canada has fallen to third place in the Concacaf standings and has the same points as Panama (play-off) .

Faced with this frustration, Tri fans demand a series of structural changes and even dream of Gerardo Martino taking a step aside as coach, since he has added numerous failures since he has been in charge.

Staying calm, Tata ensures that he will remain at the helm of the team and that he will maintain the same base for the next matches that will take place at the end of January, when his team will face off against Jamaica and Costa Rica.

Faced with this statement from DT, Erick Gutiérrez came out to attack from the other side of the Atlantic and made it clear that he dreams of representing his country at the international level again at this sensitive moment.

The PSV Holland midfielder started his team’s 2-0 victory over Vitesse and thus began to win again the shooting that Martino requested so much to regain his place.

The one born in Pachuca yearns for a new opportunity, after what was his last appearance in the final of the Gold Cup lost to the USA. Will you be able to be part of the call?