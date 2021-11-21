Erenumab outperforms Topiramate in first direct migraine trial

Erenumab injection works by blocking the action of a certain natural substance in the body that causes migraine headaches.

Erenumab is a medicine for the preventive treatment of migraine headaches.

Erenumab, a calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor (CGRP) inhibitor, is more tolerable and effective than topiramate for treating migraine patients, based on data from nearly 800 patients in the first trial direct of this type.

The findings suggest that erenumab may help overcome long-standing problems with adherence to migraine medication, and additional supporting data may alter the sequence of treatment, reported lead author Uwe Reuter, MD, professor of the Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and their colleagues.

“Until now, no study has been done to compare the efficacy of a monoclonal antibody targeting the CGRP pathway with that of a standard of care oral preventive drug, “the researchers wrote in Cephalalgia.

The phase 4 HER-MES trial aimed to address this knowledge gap by enrolling 777 patients adults with a history of migraine. All patients reported migraine with or without aura for at least 1 year prior to screening. At baseline, most patients (65%) reported 8-14 days of migraine per month, followed by 4-7 days (24.0%) and at least 15 days (11.0%). No patient had previously received topiramate or a CGRP targeting agent.

“HER-MES includes a large population of migraines with two-thirds of patients on the spectrum for high-frequency migraines, “the researchers noted.” Despite a median duration of illness of about 20 years, almost 60% of the patients had not received previous prophylactic treatment, which underlines the problem of long dates of insufficient treatment in migraine “.

The trial had a double simulation design; patients were randomized 1: 1 to receive subcutaneous erenumab (70 or 140 mg / month) plus oral placebo, or oral topiramate (50-100 mg / day) plus subcutaneous placebo. The topiramate dose was increased during the first 6 weeks. Treatments were administered for a total of 24 weeks or until discontinuation due to adverse events, which was the primary endpoint. The secondary endpoint was efficacy during months 4-6, defined as a reduction of at least 50% in monthly migraine days, compared to the initial value. Other patient-reported outcomes were also assessed.

After 24 weeks, 95.1% of the patients were still enrolled in the trial. Discontinuations due to adverse events were almost four times more frequent in the topiramate group than in the erenumab group (38.9% vs 10.6%; odds ratio [OR]0.19; confidence interval, 0.13-0.27; p less than 0.001). Efficacy findings followed suit, with 55.4% of patients in the erenumab group reporting a reduction of at least 50% in monthly migraine days, compared with 31.2% of patients in the topiramate group (OR, 2.76, 95% CI, 2.06-3.71; P less than.001).

Erenumab improved significantly monthly migraine days, Headache Impact Test Scores (HIT-6), and Health Survey Short Version Scores (SF-35v2), including the physical and mental components ( P less than .001 for all).

