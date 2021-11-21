Emotional message Hugh Jackman to Ryan Reynolds after opening up about his mental problems

MADRID, May 31. (CultureOcio) –

Among the many characters he has brought to life on the big screen, Ryan Reynolds has had great success as Deadpool, the Marvel mercenary who suffers from multiple personality and other mental disorders. But in real life the actor has his own problems. Specifically, he has confessed that He suffers from intense anxiety that has been with him for years and about which he recently opened up on social networks.

In the wake of Awareness Month on Mental health, Reynolds took the courage to speak openly about his anxiety, a disease that he has suffered all his life and that “pushes you to program too much, think too much, work too much, and worry too much about everything and everything“.

In your post, you also acknowledge that there is still a great stigma around mental illness, and that the world would be a better place if people would open up and talk about their problems without fear. A motivating message that his friend Hugh Jackman wanted to support with a heartfelt comment.

“Partner, your honesty is not only brave, but I’m sure it will help countless people who also struggle with anxiety. Bravo!”, The Wolverine actor wrote in the Reynolds publication, in a comment that already has more than 49 thousand likes.

Both actors are friends since coincided in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and his jokes have transcended from the cinema – with the continuous references to both the Australian actor and Logan in Deadpool – to real life, where they are always throwing funny and ironic winks at each other.

But this is serious, and, above all, Jackman wanted to show his support as he tries to make the serious problem of anxiety even more visible., which affects millions of people in the world.