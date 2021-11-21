Emma Watson wears the haircut that looks good even without styling

English actress Emma Watson dazzles at Earthshot Prize 2021 Neil Mockford x Getty Images

How do you get a medium lob like Emma Watson?

One reason why it could be the favorite of this celeb it’s because it’s from low maintenance. Yes, having this length it is very likely that you already wake up combed if you have the correct products, the same ones that start in the shower.

Depending on your hair texture, it is best to choose one that hydrates it and, if possible, helps you eliminate frizz. And of course, whether you decide to opt for air-dry or a style that the celeb wore, the important thing is to start taking care of it from the shower so that it always looks good.

If what you want is to evoke a hairstyle like that of Emma Watson, then what you have to do is define a side part perfectly well, while letting the part with more volume fall, but on the other side, bring the hair behind the ear and fasten it well with invisible pins or the same tone of your hair, apply some texturizing gel or foam to stay in place and voila, you have a red carpet hairstyle that also works for any scenario.

Emma Watson continues to give us lessons in style and beauty Joe Maher x Getty Images

Depending on your hair texture, some of the best options may be Aveda, Rizzo Curls, Phyto, Briogeo, Kérastase, Bumble & Bumble and a few that you can find. Just find out which ones suit you best and take the trend haircut easier to style!

