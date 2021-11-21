Emma Watson in the front row for Adele’s concert and we love her dance moves. | Instagram special

Emma Watson in the front row for Adele’s concert and we love her dance movesWell, now that the famous “Hermione”Has returned to the spotlight, has also participated in renowned events such as this special concert for television.

And it is that it has finally been released “30”, The new album by Adele. After the success of his first single “Easy on me”, The British singer has fallen in love with the world again and has shared one of her most personal experiences about heartbreak, self-love and an extremely difficult divorce. Emma Watson has been one of his many followers who has been moved by the emotionality of the material.

It is in a special for the British television network ITV, where Adele has made a special compilation of her greatest hits and some of her new songs. The event will be broadcast this weekend and in the new commercial preview we have been able to see Emma Watson among the attendees, dancing to the rhythm of “Rolling in the deep”.

Celebrities are not immune to the magic of Adele Well, let’s remember that in his special for the CBS network broadcast a week ago, in addition to Oprah, Lizzo and Leonardo DiCaprio himself also attended, who did not go unnoticed although he wore a cap and glasses.

Emma Watson joins the list of celebrities who proclaim their love for Adele And we love to see her so outspoken after she used her power to raise awareness of various social causes, standing out not only as a great actress but also as an activist.

Emma Watson returns to Hogwarts

It will be on January 1, 2022 when, through the HBO platform, Max Emma Watson meets again with her colleagues, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert grint, who will give life to Harry Potter and Ron Weasley respectively in the film saga of the most famous magician in the world.

Celebrating 20 years of Harry Potter in film, Emma Watson He will meet again with his colleagues to talk about the experience of having participated in these films, tell anecdotes, perhaps show unpublished material and more.

And it is that although Emma Watson He has participated in several films such as “The advantages of being invisible“And the live action version of”Beauty and the Beast“, We cannot forget that her rise to fame was given as the audacious witch” Hermione Granger “in all eight tapes of”Harry Potter”, With them we practically saw him grow in front of the camera.

For now, Emma Watson shows one of its funniest sides when enjoying the concert of Adele and singing at the top of our lungs as many of us have done, even in the shower and we love her for her naturalness.