Elizabeth Holmes, with fraud in the blood

Her chroniclers say that when she was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, Elizabeth Holmes answered that she was a billionaire. What better than president of the United States, because with such a fortune it would not be long before he noticed her. Years later, already at Stanford University, that self-assurance did not go unnoticed by her professors either. He devised a patch that tested its wearer for infections and released antibiotics for healing. When they told him that wouldn’t work, he just ignored them.

Although even then she was pointing out ways, nothing made one suspect that young Elizabeth would one day become the mirror in which everyone in Silicon Valley would want to look at themselves. They would end up calling her ‘the new Steve Jobs’ and Forbes magazine raised her to that limbo of celebrities where money – it is understood the one that flows in spurts – draws the steps of success. His parents, bureaucrats with high-level connections in Washington, DC and holders of a lineage dating back to a great-great-grandfather who made his fortune in the bread industry, were beyond proud.

Almost two decades later, Elizabeth Holmes is immersed in a trial for wire fraud and conspiracy that could lead to 20 years in prison. The origin of his fortune – and of his misfortune – must be sought in the Theranos company, the ‘start-up’ that he founded when he was just 19 years old, after putting aside his studies in Chemical Engineering. Holmes surprised everyone by devising – or so she said – a visionary test, the Edison, which allowed the detection of more than 200 diseases such as cancer or diabetes with a single drop of blood, banishing the use of needles.

For many observers, what happened with Theranos is the manifestation of the systemic problems that characterize the culture of Silicon Valley, where the arrogance of young entrepreneurs with projects not fully developed is encouraged. Of course, in the case of Holmes, her self-confidence and the support she received inflated the bubble to unsuspected limits. From media mogul Rupert Murdoch or billionaire Carlos Slim to former President Bill Clinton or the Walton family, the wealthiest in the country, everyone was seduced by an Elizabeth in a permanent state of grace. How he managed to convince such seasoned people to invest millions in a project that hid more than it showed under the guise of professional secrecy and where the audited accounts were conspicuous by their absence, is a mystery.

His empire, which was valued at $ 9 billion and whose foundations contravened the laws of common sense, collapsed in 2015 like a house of cards. The technology with which he had convinced everyone proved ineffective, and investigations revealed that Theranos had been using non-company machines to run tests that it later passed off as its own. Also that it wanted to have the endorsement of pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer to attract investments, support that did not exist.

These and other revelations were corroborated by disgruntled employees, whom the company was trying to bind short by hiring an army of private detectives. The demands began to pile up and the partners to become unmarked when the health authorities withdrew the authorization to carry out new blood tests. After two years in the dry dock, Theranos was dissolved in 2018 to the stupor of investors, who had lost more than 700 million.

War without concessions



Elizabeth Holmes argues that hers was “a legitimate business that generated value for investors.” Prosecutors deny the biggest: they claim that he deceived patients with his tests and that in his eagerness to obtain sponsors he exaggerated the qualities of his method. Her attorneys, on the other hand, say that she was only a failed businesswoman, but not a con artist at all.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, the now defendant is not willing to watch her life go by from a cell. His strategy is to discharge the responsibility for what happened on Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani, who was his partner and partner when everything was rosy. And he shoots with wolf pellet. She accuses her of nullifying her ability to make decisions and even of having sexually abused her. Balwani, who will have his own trial next year, has called his statements “outrageous”, while maintaining that all the decisions were made by mutual agreement as partners.

Holmes met Balwani shortly after leaving Stanford, on a language immersion course in China, and went to live with him. He, twice her age, had worked as a software engineer. He made him director of operations and supervisor of laboratories, although he had never worked in one. They kept their relationship a secret for a decade.

Holmes is currently married to hotel magnate William Evans, whom she met after being released on bail, and has been a mother for five months. Her story has already served as the inspiration for a documentary, a television series starring Amanda Seyfried (‘Les Miserables’, ‘Mamma Mia’) and even a biopic with Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Bad Blood’. While the sessions in the Court of San José (California), she remains in her thirteen: she repeats to everyone who wants to hear her that she is innocent and that her intention to heal was genuine at all times. Those who say that fraud is in his blood are wrong.