Elections Tlaquepaque 2021: Extraordinary election kicks off with six polls installed

With only six of the 758 polls that must be installed in the municipality of San Pedro Tlaquepaque for the extraordinary election that will take place today, Sunday, it is how the electoral day started this morning, according to the National Electoral Institute.

The cut, he pointed out, was around 8:20 am according to the latest update of the system, so it is a preliminary data. It will be at 11:00 hours when there is a new cut of the installation of the polls, in which five thousand 306 officials participate.

For her part, at the local level, the presiding counselor of the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEPC), Paula Ramírez, recalled that this exercise takes place after the June 6 election was annulled by the Federal Court and in compliance with your request to repeat the exercise, by means of which the municipal president who will direct Tlaquepaque will be elected again.

“Everything is ready for the Tlaquepaquense citizenship to go out to vote to cast their will, in the most elementary exercise of citizen participation of our democratic regime. That exercise that equalizes us and allows us to define our political destiny. To those who participate in this contest we wish the best of success and that it is the popular will that determines the future of Tlaquepaque”, Expressed the president.

The counselor also sent a message to the public so that the measures implemented in the boxes are respected to avoid the contagion of COVID-19.

Whoever is the winner in this election will begin his administration on January 1, 2022, and will conclude in September 2024added Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, president of the INE in Jalisco.

The councilors, including Enrique Velázquez and Brenda Serafín Morfín, called for the vote of the almost half a million people who live in Tlaquepaque, hoping that the attendance could exceed 40 of the voters who went to the polls last 6 of June.

Finally, those attending both sessions expressed their support for those who today will be in charge of the electoral exercise, both in the polls and in the local council.

This extraordinary election takes place after last October 1 the Federal Electoral Court determined the session of June 6 invalid. considering that the statements of Cardinal Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, violated the principle of secularism of the State and affected the contest.

GC