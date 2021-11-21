Éctor Jaime Ramírez * Main Page

The PAN federal deputy, Éctor Jaime Ramírez Barba, reported that the drugs to treat childhood cancer could arrive in the country in December, since the laboratories to which the production was assigned have already completed the third month of work, so for March could be covered the shortage.

He also stated that the budget for the purchase of drugs to treat diabetes, hypertension, liver diseases and enzymatic diseases is guaranteed for the entire year.

He celebrated that the government of US President Joe Biden has the initiative so that health raw materials are not brought to the American continent from India or China, since that affected the care of the pandemic.

He explained that Mexico alone consumes more than 1.2 billion chemical precursors to make medicines per year.

AMLO lacks consistency

Regarding the trilateral meeting between Andrés Manuel López Obrador with his counterparts from the United States and Canada, the PAN federal deputy criticized the president of Mexico, pointing out that he is not congruent between what he says and what he does.

“He says that he will be together with the North American bloc and, nevertheless, in clean energy goes in another sense, he says that he is going to take care of human rights and in reality he is going against the human rights of the people, he says that he is going to support mothers and he is going against mothers by removing childcare centers and additional services.

“He says that he is going to take care of health, that he is going to have Nordic health and is going to the other side, without having medicines or infrastructure to do things, he says that you do not have to wear face masks and there he does wear face masks! He says that he is not going to be vaccinated and he has already been vaccinated ”, criticized the PAN.

The National Action legislator trusts that the president will be more consistent to make Mexico a better country.

He expressed that the only redeemable thing from the meeting he had with the leaders abroad is that he already used face masks and that he will not be very close to the Chinese government, but that he promised to be with the northern alliance.

In his analysis, the PAN declared that he hopes he respects international treaties and celebrated that for now he left the country, since he refused to do so.

On the proposal made by Vice President Kamala Harris to legalize 11 million Mexican migrants, I trust that it will be a reality, since that has been postponed for 45 years.

“I am 62 years old and I have heard this about legalization for 45 years, it happens little by little and step by step,” he said.

MEJZ *