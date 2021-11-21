Dwayne Johnson does not disappoint with his response on the ‘fashion’ of not showering in Hollywood

It is the talk of the last days in Hollywood. After what Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher confess that their hygiene did not include showers often and that they applied a similar tactic with their children, Dax Shepard and Kristen BellThey admitted in an interview to ‘The View’, that they often “forget” to bathe their daughters. In fact, the actress herself assured that she is a fan of bad smell: “I’m a big fan of waiting for them to stink. Once you detect a whiff, you know you need to bathe them.”

And if it was not enough, Jake Gyllenhaal, also joined the party. “I think bathing is not that necessary. Good manners and bad breath get you nowhere, so I do take that to the letter. But I also think there is a whole unknown world about not bathing, which is also really helpful. for the maintenance of the skin. We already clean ourselves naturally “, confessed the actor, who has recently become the image of the new Padra fragrance. Curious.

The last to join the debate was Dwayne Johnson. The actor, questioned by a Twitter user about his hygiene habits, spoke forcefully in relation to the controversy, if it can be called that, that arose in the film industry. “We have decided that The Rock can’t be one of those stinkers and it would break our hearts if we found out otherwise, “said the user, mentioning Johnson.

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin ‘.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021

The actor’s response was immediate and made it very clear that his hygiene is far from that of a celebrity “who does not wash.” “I am the opposite of a celebrity who ‘does not wash’. I take a cold shower when I get out of bed to start the day. I take a lukewarm shower after training and before I go to work. And I take a hot shower when I get home from work: face, body wash, exfoliating and singing (out of tune) in the shower, ”ditch Johnson. “That’s what we wanted to hear,” concludes the user.