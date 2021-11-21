Download a new Xbox game for free

It is Sunday, it rains in most cities in Spain and the cold begins to arrive. A cocktail that invites you to stay at home playing and not go out. So what better way to do it than by playing games? For this we bring you back a new free game that you like so much, so that you include it in your library and have it forever.

This is Techwars Global Conflict, a mecha online multiplayer that was released as free to play. Surely you are wondering the reasons for this entry if the game was already “free”. Well, it turns out that what we bring is the Demigod Legacy Edition, which is an additional edition of the game that did have a cost.

Download this edition of Techwars Global Conflict for free

This edition has the base game, some additional credits and the special Skin “Demigod Legacy Skin” so that you can stand out from the rest in multiplayer.