Dollar price today November 21, exchange rate

Today Sunday, November 21, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.8415 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at 20.8221 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 20.82

: Buy $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 20.82 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.08

: Buy: $ 20.34 – Sale: $ 21.08 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.22 – Sale: $ 21.36

: Buy: $ 20.22 – Sale: $ 21.36 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11

Buy: $ 20.11 – Sale: $ 21.11 Banorte: Buy: $$ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $$ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 21.95 IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.10 Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40

Buy: $ 20.20 – Sale: $ 21.40 Monex: Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.47

Buy: $ 20.47 – Sale: $ 21.47 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45

Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.29

Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.29 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 58,414.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.52 pesos, for $ 28.03 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

