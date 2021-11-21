Does Macky make fun of the Reds? This was the athlete’s speech

One more time, Macky gonzalez sparked controversy in

Exatlon Mexico

, because it issued a strong message to Guardians It seems like a mockery, given the Blues’ consecutive victories.

After the defeat of the red team, Antonio Rosique He tried to motivate them to achieve an upcoming victory, but the Amazon came to ruin that moment of hope.

She asked to speak and said that previously Briseida mentioned that the Reds had problems because the Blues had athletes who had already been in the competition.

“I believe that when a team is winning they can never relax and it is one of great teams when they are at the top to have twice the commitment as we are going to assume. I also believe that when a team is doing well they have to be recognized … this blue team is more talented than in any other season, “Macky said.

Chapter 68 pt. 2 | Masterful victory in Exatlón Survival. | Exatlon Mexico

Macky considers that nothing justifies a defeat

Macky assured that in Guardians there are three high-performance athletes who had previously been in the competition, while in Pathfinders there are four, but that is not a justification for losing because several weeks have already passed within the reality show and they have all docked.

The Amazon He explained that the athletes are already acclimatized and know what the most demanding reality show is about, so their commitment is greater towards their fans.

