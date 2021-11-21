Doctor Strange 2 could feature exciting cameos from Disney Plus shows

We’ll see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Spider-Man: No Way Home in just a few weeks, but we don’t expect the ultimate sorcerer to appear in too many scenes. After all, this is a Spider-Man movie in which Peter Parker and his friends will have to “Scooby-Doo this shit” on their own. The real Doctor Strange show begins with Multiverse of Madness, the highly anticipated sequel that Marvel recently pushed back to May 2022. We’ve seen several leaks regarding the extensive new footage that Doctor Strange 2 is going through. According to reports, one of the things Marvel is trying to fix is ​​the abundance of surprise cameos.

A new report indicates that some of these cameos could come from an MCU show. Before continuing, we will remind you that Massive spoilers may follow below.

Why the new Doctor Strange 2 recordings are great news

Shortly after learning that Marvel delayed all of their movies after No Way Home, a report claimed that Doctor Strange 2 got it wrong in a test screening. Marvel supposedly wanted to fix the story and add more cameos. Later, a report said that the new recordings are so extensive that Marvel will be working on them until Christmas. That report compared the new footage to a full movie shot.

New filming is common in the industry, especially for big Marvel movies like Doctor Strange 2. This won’t be your average sequel to a superhero franchise. Multiverse of Madness will feature a fantastic cast, with several Avengers appearing. And after Shang-Chi, we count Wong (Benedict Wong) as one of them.

On top of that, we will get some amazing cameos. Some of them might have leaked before Marvel delayed the movie. Rumor has it that Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Monica Rambeau’s Captain Marvel, and Balder the Brave will appear.

Much earlier rumors sparked even crazier cameos, including an alternate Iron Man, Deadpool, and Wolverine. A wild leak recently claimed that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine could also appear in Doctor Strange 2.

This leads us to a new leak claiming that Marvel wants to add characters from the MCU shows on Disney Plus.

Spider-Man battling Doctor Strange in trailer 2 for No Way Home. Image source: Sony

Leaks cause mysterious cameos

According to KC Walsh, Marvel still needs to film a pivotal scene from Doctor Strange 2. And it wants to add characters who were busy filming a show at the time of the initial production of Multiverse of Madness. Walsh clarified that the show those mysterious actors were filming was an MCU series.

I got some information on these new takes and what I said here is basically what is happening, Feige is really satisfied with Raimi and the direction of the film, they are adding people who were busy (filming a show 😉) during the beginning, n broadcasting a fundamental scene that also includes «cameos» https://t.co/lZEH7zHMCO – KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) November 14, 2021

The scene could be related to explaining the multiverse to the audience so they can understand it without having to watch the Disney Plus shows.

As a reminder, Marvel unleashed the multiverse with the help of Loki and What If…? Also, No Way Home will be a multiverse movie. But it is really in the Multiverse of Madness where we will see the multiverse in action.

We explained earlier that Marvel’s thinking about their MCU movies and TV shows is pretty simple. You don’t have to watch the shows to understand the movies. I mean, at the very least, Doctor Strange 2 has to include a multiverse primer of some kind.

The tweets above do not identify the cameos. But given the scope of Doctor Strange 2 and what we’ve seen so far on Disney Plus, only a few characters really make sense. And they come from two shows: Loki and What If…?.

Loki and Sylvie in the Loki season finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

Is it Loki and Sylvie?

The former makes more sense because that’s where the main MCU timeline fell into chaos. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) frees the multiverse from the shackles of Kang (Jonathan Majors), over the objections of Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Not to mention what if …? is an animated television series. The actors provided their voices, but didn’t actually have to film anything.

Some leaks said that Loki and Sylvie could make a cameo in Doctor Strange 2. And Kevin Feige himself confirmed that Loki is related to the sequel. Of course, we now know why that is true. Not to mention that Michel Waldron wrote both Loki and Doctor Strange 2.

That being said, we are only speculating at the moment. And it’s all based on a rumor about the new Doctor Strange 2 recordings that Marvel will never confirm.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6, 2022, giving us plenty of time to enjoy more multiverse leaks until then.