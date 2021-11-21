Do you want to work in Meta? Zuckerberg’s company has 3,700 job openings

A few weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company – previously called Facebook – would change its name to ‘Meta’. This to expand beyond the social network and create a digital universe able to break the barriers of virtual communication.

With the advances that the CEO of the company has advanced for the future of Meta, thousands of netizens and fans of the technology around the world have been interested in the firm. If you are one of them, we have good news: There are vacancies and different positions to work there.

