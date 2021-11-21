Did Selena Gomez confirm her courtship with Chris Evans? This is what we know

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans surprised the public a couple of months ago after the rumors of a possible romance, this after the protagonist of ‘Captain America‘will start to follow the singer on Instagram.

Did Selena Gomez confirm her courtship with Chris Evans?

Although so far neither party has confirmed or denied the news, the fans of the interpreter of ‘Dance with Me‘, they have struggled to find clues to prove the courtship between celebrities.

It seems that the definitive test for them, came through a post shared by Taylor Swift on TikTok, who is one of the best friends of Selena Gomez and in which, the latter appears wearing a sweater almost identical to the one she used Chris Evans in the movie ‘Between knives and secrets‘.

TikTok

The clip went viral in a matter of minutes and although it is not the same garment, the fandom of the actress and singer he has taken it as an indirect confirmation about his commented Romance.

Photo: Lionsgate Films

Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating?

The rumors started last month August when it became a trend Chris Evans, after following Selena Gomez on Instagram.

However, in a matter of minutes an interview of the actress during a television show in which he admitted his crush He was nothing more and nothing less than the heartthrob of Hollywood.