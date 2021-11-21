Denzel Washington kept Jared Leto in check

Jared Leto has a reputation for tormenting his co-stars, but Denzel Washington says nothing weird happened in The Little Things.

Jared Leto knows how to carry his career over the years as singer and actr. Although he has now focused on the second part, he continues to have great success as the lead singer of the band. Thirty Seconds to Mars. When it comes to acting, Leto does everything to get into character, being a popular method actor. Leto got to lose more than 10 kilos for your role in Dallas Buyers Club, which earned him a Oscar. Later i win 20 kilos and got infected with the drop to give life to Mark David Chapman, the murderer of John Lennon. Jared Leto also brings his method performance to his filming partners. But Denzel Washington claims nothing strange happened while recording The Little Things.

On Suicide Squad, Jared Leto brought him to life Joker, role that will repeat in the Snyder Cut of the League of Justice. But during the filming of the film, the actor got too into character. Various reports and statements from the other stars recounted the rather unusual gifts with which Leto surprised them. Jared Leto sent Margot Robbie a live rat, sex toys, and used condoms to Will Smith and a dead pig to Viola Davis and the rest of the cast.

Denzel Washington has no no complaints about the actor during the recordings of The Little Things. This is how he tells it in an interview with USA Today during the movie promotions. The medium asked him if he knew Leto’s track record and if any of this had happened on his new tape. Denzel Washington confirms that Jared Leto did none of that. But he says that if that had been the case, he would have been in charge of pay him a personal visit so it wouldn’t happen again. He didn’t do any of that to me. No. I would have paid him a visit if he had. That would not have happened.

Denzel Washington yes i apply method performance in The Little Things. And Jared Leto was the one affected, although he does not know. In the film, Washinton plays a detective on the trail of Sparma, an alleged serial killer. To prepare for the recordings, Denzel Washington began his own private investigation. The actor confesses that he started follow Leto to places without him knowing. In addition, on several occasions I come to wait outside your house. Situation that Jared Leto completely unaware.

I kept away from him. He was staying away from me, in a respectful way. We greeted each other or nodded when we met on the road. I started following him to places. Sometimes she was out of his apartment without him knowing. I’m not going to say anything more about that. but I’ll explain it in a way, he didn’t know.

The Little Things stars Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek.