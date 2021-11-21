Denzel Washington and a quirky play available on Amazon Prime Video – Fences – Spoiler Time

At no time did the algorithm Amazon Prime Video had the chance to make some combination to recommend me Fences, a movie of 2016 directed and starring Denzel Washington. Even less when reading the synopsis proposed by the streaming service, the same one that says Fences is located in Pittsburgh in the years fifty So what the film adaptation of the play by August willson winner of a Pullitzer show ex-baseball player Troy maxson as he struggles to sustain his loved ones in a world that threatens to bring him down. But there it was, present, inside the content that the platform recommended for me to pay attention to. I did so and thanked Amazon Prime Video for the chance he gave me. Before proceeding with the analysis, I recommend that you join Amazon Prime Video to see this and more quality content.

Fences It is not a movie for everyone, and that is perhaps his biggest mistake. How tedious it can be to walk the story, seasoned with a lot of static monologue, as inactive as the few locations and / or scenarios, make its more than two hours a very heavy stone for those who cannot stand slowness. Coincidentally, in that evil of the tape all its good rests. And is that Fences it is an ode to the art of declamation. The soliloquies of Denzel Washington and Viola Davis (plus those of the second … impressive everything she does) are cataracts of expressiveness and cunning rarely seen in American productions. Yes, people: Denzel Washington he is a great actor, and with Fences we corroborate it to infinity.

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reprise their Broadway roles as Troy and Rose Maxson in “Fences.” MUST CREDIT: David Lee, Paramount Pictures

The homage to art itself in Fences makes it clear that a story does not need large sets to catch a plot that becomes so simple and ultra palpable and deep. Because what lived by Troy maxson, the character played by Washington, feels totally close, and surrounded: a job that is not expected until it is, a semi-model family that grows larger in the face of its carnal mistakes, friendships that he himself makes casual, an extramarital daughter and a past that was always better, even if he has flashes of suffering under his belt. Honoring what its title means in Spanish, the fences that every human being imposes himself and to which he is exposed are constant in the face of how demonic life can be or the devil that rests in that self. Just a home run, a hit beyond reality, that is, death, is the final escape, the exit from absolute monotony, the long-awaited respect from his family.