Cruz Azul’s probable line-up for the playoff game against Monterrey

Blue Cross is obliged to send his best men to Azteca Stadium court, this Sunday when I face Monterrey in the playoff of the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, with the aim of staying alive in the contest, seeking to endorse the title of the Liga MX.

Nevertheless, Juan Reynoso’s starting eleven is a mystery, because as an unmistakable hallmark of their style they have maintained rotations this semester, which sometimes worked for him and sometimes cost him valuable points, in addition to The strategist of La Maquina did not want to give a single clue during the week, keeping as its greatest treasure the tactical drawing for the reclassification.

What should be noted is that the line of five has been a constant of the coach peruvian in Blue Cross This tournament, however, for the playoffs will have a very important drop in defense that will force him to make modifications: Pablo Aguilar, who know will lose the game in view of Striped by accumulation of yellow cards, so the possibilities in this sector are enough and also Roberto Alvarado will be a key piece in defining the scheme.

And it is that during the tournament, the ‘Louse’ served as a lane on that five line, however, the ‘Louse’ has shown what he is capable of doing on the offensive, well, he even signed a triplet against Pumas, so that Reynoso could put it back further and play with a 4-4-2 start.

In case you keep intact your line of five, also considering the offensive power of the royal ensemble, could then leave the ‘Piojo’ or to Ignacio Rivero on the left, taking into account that Adrián Aldrete barely adds four games as a starter this tournament, while Alexis Peña, instead of Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez and Juan Escobar could be the three centrals and to the right they could go Nacho Rivero or the ‘Shaggy’ Martínez.

In the midfield those who could start from the beginning would be Orbelín Pineda, Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández and Luis Romo and this is where the ‘Louse’ could move, either from start or during the meeting according to the rival’s demands; It is thus that a scheme of 5-3-2 or 4-4-2, the forwards could be Jonathan Rodríguez and Bryan Angulo, leaving to Santiago Giménez as the revulsive luxury to refresh the attack in the second half.

This is how the possible alignment of Cruz Azul against Rayados could be in the playoffs: