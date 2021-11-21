Criticism of Till Death. Till death do us part, starring Megan Fox and her perfect gloss

There are movies that you do not know if they are intended to tell a story or if they were conceived more as a very long makeup advertisement because, let’s face it, what marks Till Death. Until death do us part is the everlasting gloss of our beloved protagonist, Megan fox, which rivals your own screen presence.

Moreover, it is what leads this film to leave the canon of the horror thriller to venture into science fiction … because we already told you that there is no waterproof mascara or eyeliner that will survive such an extreme survival feat.

Jokes aside, who goes to the movies to see Till Death, surely he is not looking for a credible movie, so it is law to forgive him the fantasies in favor of enjoying the tension, which is the true constant of the film.

We are before the debut in the long Scott dale (which appears as SK Dale in the credits) and therefore has all the usual problems and virtues of a first project of these characteristics.

At first he has been smart and has chosen a good hook for the audience (the actress) and a simple story, with few characters and locations that has the right action sequences to balance the story, keep the interest until the end and provide good splashes of blood.

The film is therefore modest and does not require a large budget and it is understood that, given the size of the production, the shoot will also have been short.

And it must also be recognized that the starting point is intriguing. Till Death It begins by showing us how Emma, ​​an unhappily married woman, leaves her lover, one of her husband Mark’s workers, on the eve of their anniversary.

He, a famous lawyer, has been defending the man who attacked his wife when they were not yet married, something that bothers her as much or more than his haughty, domineering and controlling attitude.

After an evening full of disagreements, Mark urges Emma to blindfold her to lead her to a surprise location. There her nightmare begins when she realizes her husband’s macabre plan to get revenge on her for her infidelity.

Till Death – Image Gallery ( 4 images)

Given the Till Death is quite transparent with respect to the intentions of the script, which as we said raises the game of cat and mouse in which the roles of villains and heroes are clearly distributed, it is worth reflecting on whether it achieves its ultimate will to take to the extreme a toxic relationship of possession and jealousy.

Let us bear in mind that we are facing a representation of what the physical and mental abuse of a person towards their partner entails.

In this sense, more black humor is missing: Aspects such as the wedding dress and the use that end up being given to it, the wedding portrait stabbed in a hand-to-hand fight or the metaphor of the choker as a sinister yoke are very well dressed, but perhaps something more of a bad grape and a less serious drift would have served the movie well.

In general, Megan Fox shows that she is more than capable of leading a film of these characteristics by herself, in which the physical demand is important, but also that she needs to stop worrying about her physical appearance and not be afraid of getting ugly, dirty or bruise yourself if your character requires it.

In recent statements to the press, he has spoken of his “body dysmorphia” and has delved into the psychological breakdown that she suffered and took her away from the spotlight for fear of being mocked. In her words, the sexualization that the media subjected her to since her appearance in films such as Transformers.

So, regardless of whether the film is efficient, surprising or entertaining in its proper dose, its great value is to return us to an actress who has a long way to go to overcome her fears, but who has taken an important first step. at the forefront to lead this project.

As in the fiction itself, he has struggled and is struggling to get rid of a burden and get ahead, something that will culminate when he lets himself be filmed with his face washed. Sometimes beauty is a condemnation.