Cristiano Ronaldo would have already asked for DT for United and it is not Zidane!

Editorial Mediotiempo

Manchester, England / 21.11.2021 13:54:42





The Manchester United has entered a ‘rebuild’ phase after the final confirmation dismissal from Olé Gunnar Solkjaer as a team technician, since by only win 1 of their last 5 gamess, with goals against included, the situation was untenable.

After the dismissal of Solskjaer many began to sound Names for him Manchester United, being Zinedine Zidane one of the favorites, but according to the latest reports, Cristiano Rolando would have already asked for a specific technician.

Who does Cristiano want as a United manager?

According to information from ‘Sky Sports’, some players of the Manchester United they would have given their suggestions for him new technician of the team and the surprising response was Cristiano Ronaldowell he wants Luis Enrique, DT of the Spanish National Team, arrive at the club.

Luis Enrique, who managed Barcelona in the past, is a man of great experience and who knows how to handle pressure and criticism well. It has been overwhelmed by its calls but also has met the objectives.

In the past Euro 2020 led to Spain until the instance of Semifinals, with a youth squad, where they fell to the later champion Italy. In the UEFA qualifiers got the ticket to Qatar 2022 and his process has been applauded.

Despite the rumor that Cristiano Ronaldo wants it in the Manchester United, journalists asked directly Luis Enrique its opinion about this interest from the Premier League, where he replied that he was ‘not interested’.

“Is it April Fools Day? What I really want is to coach the Spanish team. There are 5,000 players to choose from. I have all the players I need. What’s better than this? I’m very happy where I am “said the Spanish.

What other options would Manchester United have?

As already said, Zinedine Zidane it looks to be option A of the Red Devils but if it does not materialize there are other very interesting names. Is Mauricio Pochettino (PSG), Brendan rodgers (Leicester), Erik ten hag (Ajax) and Laurent blanc (Al-Rayyan).