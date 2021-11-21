Contribution of insulin in Puerto Rican patients diagnosed with diabetes

The objective of the scientific community in Puerto Rico is to expand education and prevention spaces.

One in six adults in Puerto Rico suffers from diabetes, a condition characterized by high sugar levels in the blood. A disease that if not treated in time can lead to serious complications such as amputations and diabetic kidney disease. These were precisely some of the issues discussed by a medical panel from the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital in collaboration with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health in the Diabetes discussion: beyond insulin.

According to endocrinologist Yanerys Agosto, Puerto Rico not only has a high incidence of diabetes, with approximately 17%, but it is the territory of the entire United States with the highest prevalence. “Puerto Ricans are among one of the ethnicities or races that are very susceptible to developing diabetes. So basically every Puerto Rican over the age of 21 should undergo an evaluation for diabetes at least once a year. Patients who have obesity, who are gaining weight, patients whose mother and father have been diabetic, women who have had gestational diabetes or developed during pregnancy are at risk. If we have a sedentary lifestyle, we do not do physical activity, we do not watch what we eat, because we also we are more at risk of developing type 2 diabetes (the most common in adults) “, indicated the endocrinologist.

Pediatric patients

For his part, pediatric endocrinologist Luis Font pointed out that diabetes Type 1 is the most common among patients under 18 years of age and although the prevalence cases are less than one percent, increases are reported annually. “When we talk about pediatric patients, one in every 400 pediatric patients has type 1 diabetes. That is less than one percent of the pediatric population, but it has been noted that there is an annual increase in that percent. The symptoms that rather we see in patients with type 1 diabetes is the weight loss or gain thirst, increased frequency of urination and increased appetite at the same time, “said Font.

Diabetic kidney disease

Meanwhile, the nephrologist Verónica Meza spoke of those diabetic patients who could develop complications such as diabetic kidney disease. “When we talk about diabetic kidney disease, we know statistically that patients have a 30 to 40% risk of developing this disease. Approximately 10% of these patients require dialysis or some renal replacement therapy. We know that it is more A person is likely to develop diabetic kidney disease if they have a first-degree relative who is diabetic and has kidney disease as a result of diabetes. Obesity, sedentary lifestyle or how active your lifestyle is are also associated. Smoking and people who were born prematurely or developed low birth weight have a greater predisposition to develop kidney disease in the future, “the doctor explained, adding that in 2020 about 6,200 patients developed terminal disease and needed renal replacement therapy. or dialysis.

Likewise, Meza emphasized that cardiovascular health must be taken care of to reduce the mortality of diabetic patients. “Many of these patients die before having kidney disease and the primary cause of death is cardiovascular disease and infections. So as part of the treatment we have to take care not only of the prevention and treatment of kidney disease, but also of the cardiovascular disease, “he stressed.

Wound and ulcer care

Regarding the physical manifestations such as wounds, ulcers or the so-called diabetic foot, Dr. Lourdes Marrero from the Ulcer Clinic of the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital, urged patients to seek care in time and not when the condition is developed or at risk of amputation. “The patient does not make the ulcers alone. Usually he has a triad, which is what we most commonly see, these patients are going to have neuropathy, deformity and repetitive trauma. The ulcer clinic is not when the ulcer is serious, it is for prevent me from becoming serious. There are many times when the patient stays receiving service and they told me to put cassava powder or pickpocket oil on me. The important thing is that the patient goes to the one they know, to the podiatrist or to a clinic where there is a doctor specializing in wound management in order to avoid having his leg amputated, “he emphasized.

Marrero also recommended diabetes patients to constantly check their feet to avoid any major complications. “It is very important that diabetic patients check their feet every day. That they visit their podiatrist, that they do not cut their nails, that if they have too much desire to do it, that they file them a little. That they wear closed shoes in everything time at home. No walking barefoot. The diabetic patient does not feel, that is, they have already lost the protective sensation that you are walking, you feel a nail and you are going to take your foot out. The diabetic patient does not (have sensation) . I have found wounds of diabetic patients that it occurred to them to take the keys to a neighbor’s house in New York in socks in the snow and obviously he does not feel the cold, his whole foot was burned and he lost half of his foot “, warned.

Balanced nutrition of the diabetic patient

Regarding the nutrition of the diabetic patient, the lawyer Suheily Villanueva mentioned that each patient should follow their treatment in the hands of a nutritionist who helps them keep their sugar levels under control with a balanced diet. “A healthy diet has many benefits in addition to physical activity. It is very important that this patient is hand in hand with the nutritionist. We are going to try to improve those laboratories. We are also going to work on nutrition, which is very individual. And education it is the most that the patient can follow that healthy diet infers with. That he learns to read that nutritional label, how much water he needs, that he learns how his plate is going to look every day, “said the nutritionist.

