Clint Eastwood directed and starred in this movie filmed in space centers, and a must-see on HBO Max

Throughout his career, Clint Eastwood He has had the opportunity to work in all kinds of film projects and has played cowboys, detectives, bodyguards, drug dealer, soldier and even astronaut, this last role brought him to the big screen in a successful film that was released in 2000 and that you can currently view through your account HBO Max.

Space riders (Space cowboys) featured a great cast of Hollywood stars, most notably Clint Eastwood, Tommy read Jones, Donald Sutherland, James Garner, Marcia Gay Harden, William Devane, Loren Dean and James CromwellDespite the fact that most were already over 50 years of age, their work on the screen was amazing, since they had to undergo arduous training for filming.

Upon its release in the cinema, the film was very well received by the general public and by critics, since not only the special effects and the story stood out, but what most fascinated were the performances of those superstars that for decades they consecrated their name in the seventh art.

What is it about?

Four veteran pilots of the United States Air Force achieve one of their greatest dreams: to become astronauts and to travel to space, even if it is forty years late.

Your mission is to repair a large Russian communications satellite, which has gone out of orbit, to prevent it from falling to Earth. The satellite in question had been designed by Frank Corvin (Clint Eastwood), the captain of the expedition.

After severe and sometimes hilarious training, these veteran astronauts will run into a series of problems in space.

However, being in space will help some of the personal problems come to the fore, even though the mission is of life and death.

Space riders (Space cowboys) turned out to be a box office success, as it had a budget of $ 60 million and raised more than $ 128 million during the time it was on display.

One of the main elements that captivated the film were the special effects, as well as the simulation of the trip into space, something that was achieved thanks to the photography work that lasted more than three months, in addition to the fact that most of the scenes were recorded in locations of Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, and the Kennedy Space Center and the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Before Clint Eastwood defined its cast, various names were suggested by the executives of Warner Bros., it had even been planned that the actor Sean Connery will play Jerry O’Neil and Jack Nicholson to Tank Sullivan, but in the end Donald Sutherland and James Garner they were cast for those roles respectively.

Due to the great technical effort that the film had, it received a nomination for Oscar in the category Best Sound Editing.

Space riders (Space cowboys) received mainly positive ratings, on specialized sites such as Rotten Tomatoes has a score of 78 percent, while in Metacritic received 73 percent, where users fully highlighted the work of Clint Eastwood as a director and actor.

Definitely, Space riders (Space cowboys) is the ideal film to enjoy good performances, classical music, a spaceship trip and a Clint Eastwood, all only with your account HBO Max.

Keep reading

HBO Max has the most controversial movie starring Ryan Gosling that you need to see

HBO Max has in its catalog the best suspense movie that will make you question your reality

HBO Max: Denzel Washington stars in this Oscar-winning movie you need to see