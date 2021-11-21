Christopher Nolan signs Emily Blunt for his film on the atomic bomb | The USA Newspaper

Los Angeles (USA), (EFE) .- The filmmaker Christopher Nolan has signed the actress Emily Blunt for the cast of “Oppenheimer”, a film that will revolve around Robert Oppenheimer, popularly known as “the father” of the atomic bomb.

According to an exclusive from the Deadline newspaper, Blunt will play the wife of Robert Oppenheimer, who in turn will be played on the big screen by Cillian Murphy, one of the filmmaker’s regular collaborators.

The intention of Nolan and Universal Studios is to release the film on July 21, 2023.

The plot of “Oppenheimer” will be based on the novel “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”, winner of the Pulitzer in 2005 and written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

It will be the second time that the filmmaker returns to set a film in World War II after the acclaimed and successful “Dunkirk” (2017).

Nolan is one of the most prestigious and influential directors of the 21st century, thanks to films like “Inception” (2010), “Interstellar” (2014) or the acclaimed Batman trilogy composed by “Batman Begins” (2005), “The Dark Knight ”(2008) and“ The Dark Knight Rises ”(2012).

His last film was “Tenet”, which was released in the summer of 2020 despite the fact that the situation due to the coronavirus was very complicated in many parts of the planet and that the cinemas were either closed or with a very limited capacity.

“Tenet,” a complex spy thriller that intersected with time games, grossed $ 364 million, a low figure for a blockbuster of this caliber and which has marked Nolan’s break with Warner Bros.

The British had been working with Warner Bros. for years but was very critical when the studio decided to release his films at the same time in theaters and on HBO Max, as an emergency measure due to the coronavirus.

The move led to a breakdown between the studio and Nolan, who from now on will release his tapes under the Universal label.