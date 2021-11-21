Christian Bale’s role could return after ‘Love and Thunder’

One of the big surprises for phase four of the MCU is the arrival of Christian Bale to the production of ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ in the role of the villain Gorr the God Butcher, since the actor is not very famous for being part of this type of productions full of special effects, but apparently we will not only see him in this production, since apparently Christian Bale will return to the MCU after ‘Love And Thunder’.

Actor Christian Bale has had a long career in Hollywood and perhaps his most memorable role is as Batman for the trilogy of Christopher Nolan, which is considered by many to be the best Batman in cinema, but beyond this film he has only had one participation in the Terminator saga and his career has focused more on dramas and from the hand of great directors, so it is somewhat difficult to imagine in this production of Marvel Studios.

According to information from Daniel Richtman, Christian Bale will return to the MCU after ‘Love And Thunder’, since according to this report, a role after this movie is being considered, but maybe it’s just the contract in which they could be considered for a participation in the future, something similar as the appearance of Red Skull in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ after his participation in ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’.

Currently ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ is preparing everything to begin with the recordings of this film in Australia, even a large part of the cast is already in this country, including the different Guardians of the Galaxy that will have a participation as Star-Lord, Drax and Nebula and the film is expected to hit theaters next May 6, 2022.