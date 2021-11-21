Christian Bale: most brutal exercise routines and diets

Since his first roles, the actor has undergone extreme training. Francois duhamel

Batman Begins

The film placed him not only as one of the best versions of the DC hero but also enshrined Bale as a metamorphic being capable of dominating any workout routine however extreme it may be. A year before, the actor had lost almost 30 kilos in for “El Maquinista” through a diet of a high caloric deficit. But when it came time to slip into the Batman cape, Christian Bale showed himself to be a muscle machine. First, he increased his weight through a high intake of ice cream, pizza and up to five meals at the same time, as revealed by the actor himself. But muscles don’t grow on their own, and the high caloric intake was barely enough for a extreme routine that included weight training and also functional exercises to enhance your reflexes.

When he played Batman he had to gain muscles and work on his reflexes.

The fighter

Anyone who doubts the extreme effects of boxing routines and the supreme cardio that this discipline implies, perhaps should see this Christian Bale film, for which the actor had to lose 15 kilos to give life to a boxer than in real life faced drugs and alcohol. The actor pointed out that this time there was no diet: the transformation of his physique was attributed to the long distances he ran and the training on the ring.

The dark knight

By 2008, the actor was repeating as the vigilante of Gotham City. Could his version of the DC character be elevated even further? For Bale there are no limits as far as training is concerned, and at that time to print more realism and be able to give the width with the physical demands, underwent training that favored speed and agility, but required keeping very low fat and lots of muscle. “Maintaining such a level of body fat could be counterproductive to achieving some of those goals,” she told Train Mag. To achieve that balance, she ate small portions every two to three hours, and each meal mixed lean protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

Ford vs Ferrari

When it was his turn to become a racing driver, Bale’s transformation was of such magnitude that it surprised Matt Damon himself. It was not for less, again the actor underwent a functional training that allowed him to keep the levels of body fat in the body to a minimum while increasing muscle mass. The hours in the gym were complemented with a extreme caloric deficit diet. “I wasn’t eating,” he replied to Damon when asked how he had managed to lose weight to fit in tight vintage cars, according to Men’s Journal.