Chris Hemsworth and his brutal Pilates routine for an imposing physique

In the video of Chris Hemsworth It is possible to visualize two fundamental Pilates exercises with which we assure you will be able to develop multiple parts of your body, we also add three more exercises that are part of your routine:

Side kick

Lying on your side, place one hand as a pillow. Place the other hand in front of you helping you to achieve greater stability in this position. The legs should be slightly in front of the torso.

The upper leg rises with the sensation of growing. With this movement your abdominal muscles will be activated to give stability to the torso that remains as stable as possible during the movement.

Inhale deeply, bringing your leg up, without altering anything in your pelvis, shoulders, or back. Exhale and bring your leg down.

5 sets of 12 reps

Sumo position

Standing, separate your legs from your hips. The balls of your feet should face outwards at a 45º angle with the body.

On the way down, you are going to move your glutes back, as if you were going to sit down. The knees should be in line with the heels without ever moving inward.

Keep your back straight, shoulders back, and push your chest out. Squeeze your glutes and abdomen. Count 15 seconds in that position.

Sumo squat

A very effective variation to the above exercise is the sumo squat.

In the previous position, instead of staying “down”, go up exerting force only with the legs, taking care that your knees do not exceed the tip of the feet. Don’t lift your heels and keep your eyes straight ahead at all times. Inhale when you go down and exhale when you are up.

3 sets of 10 reps

Plank with forearms

The forearm plank is one of the most effective exercises for working your abdominal muscles and Chris Hemsworth has not forgotten it.

Remember that it is vital that you control your breathing, inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth.

5 sets as follows: Series 1 – 30 seconds with a 30 second rest. Series 2 – 35 seconds with a 25 second rest. Set – 3 40 seconds with a 20 second rest. Series 4 – 45 seconds with a 15 second rest. Series 5 – 50 seconds with a 10 second rest.

Hundred

One of the fundamental exercises of Pilates. Face up, raise the legs, either bent at 90º or extended at 45º. Lift your shoulders and head off the mat.

With your arms straight extended towards the balls of your feet, perform one hundred arm movements going up and down straight without moving them more than 5 centimeters.

Inhale every 5 movements, and exhale the same. Brutal, but very effective.