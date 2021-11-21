‘Chivas will transform pain and will be the protagonist again’

Marcelo Michel Leaño said he was the main responsible for the Chivas were eliminated by the Puebla at Repechage of the Opening 2021.

“Of course yes. I am the head of that team. I will not hide the responsibilities. It hurts us a lot. We are indebted to the fans ”, he mentioned.

The 34-year-old coach hopes to transform this pain into strength and bring many joys to the fans at the Closing 2022.

“We had the illusion of continuing to advance. It is a heavy blow. This team always has to be on top and fighting for the championship. Today we are very sad. We are going to transform this pain into something better. I am sure that this club will be the protagonist again ”, he added.

The Sacred Flock was tied at minute 89 and fell to The fringe in a dramatic penalty shootout.

“The two teams were very well planted on the field, they went out with the intention of proposing the game and looking for the goal. Today we had to lose ”, he added.

He highlighted the ease with which they generate dangerous plays but regretted the lack of forcefulness: “I am left with the feeling that we were able to generate many scoring chances. It is clear that we have to liquidate the games at key moments, “he explained.

Marcelo michel Leaño will continue to be the technician of the Chivas because it has the owner’s trust Amaury vergara and the sports director Ricardo Peláez.

“We have to continue correcting specific details that are sometimes difficult for us in important moments. Already in these instances any error leaves you out ”, he concluded.

