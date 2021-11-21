Chivas fans highlight attitude of Michel Leaño’s team vs. Puebla

The Chivas de Guadalajara fans expressed themselves through Rebaño Pasión, once the match between Michel Leaño’s team and Club Puebla for the Repechage for the Liguilla of the Grita México A21 Tournament of Liga MX was over.

For the final result and, above all, for how was the procedure of the match that the group of Michel Leaño, it is logical that during these hours pain predominates in the environment of the Chivas of Guadalajara. But, despite what was the elimination that, in the end, buried a year 2021 for oblivion for the Sacred Flock, the fans knew how to value the delivery of the team in the crash vs. Puebla.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

Through the camera Passion herd, portal that made the special coverage this Saturday, November 20 at night at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, of the Repechage for the Big Party of the Grita Mexico Tournament 2021 Opening of the MX League, different fans lent themselves to give their opinion and to emphasize, mainly, the attitude.

The thing is the Chivas of Guadalajara they were in control of the confrontation vs. Puebla with so many of Isaác Brizuela and Alejandro Mayorga. However, when there were only seconds left until the final whistle of Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava, Lucas maia He hit a ball received from a corner kick with his head, sealing the 2-2 and causing the ticket to be defined through penalties. The classification, moments later, would be for the locals.

From now on for the remainder of the year, the authorities of the institution red and white in contact with the coaching staff, they will resolve contractual issues with those who must do so, and will define vacation times and return to Green Valley to face, punctually, the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament.

The ex-footballer Carlos Salcido placeholder image, the clash between the Chivas of Guadalajara and the Club Puebla, posted to his verified account of Twitter, an emoji to represent a simple shrug of the shoulders. Such an expression triggered thousands of likes and dozens of comments with laments for the closure of the team in the Mexico A21 shouts from Liga MX.