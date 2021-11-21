Chivas decided not to renew an experienced footballer

The sporting year in Chivas de Guadalajara is over and so are the opportunities for some players.

Alejandro Mayorga went from hero to villain. He scored the 2-1 partial at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and delighted the fans of Chivas with being in the next instance of the Liguilla. But the reality was different for Guadalajara: the same left back in the shots from the penalty spot and failed against Antony Silva. The participation of the people of Guadalajara in the Grita México Apertura 2021 ended and the changes began.

It is still too early to think about a cleanup, especially since there will be a vacation on the professional staff first. But, minutes after the elimination against Puebla, it became known the name of the first footballer to stop wearing the colors of the Sacred Flock in 2022.

Omar Villarreal, from Azteca Deportes, published through his personal account that Oribe Peralta will no longer have minutes with the Sacred Herd in the next semester. It was not taken into account by Víctor Manuel Vucetich and neither by Marcelo Michel Leaño: it is a finished cycle for the ex-America in Verde Valle.

“Oribe Peralta’s last game with Guadalajara. The board proposed that he join another area of ​​the club but Cepillo wants to remain active. There is no renewal. His time at Chivas is over.”, he wrote through Twitter, informing that he will go on the market of passes as a book element to find a new club.