Chivas boasts of scoring champions in Liga MX Femenil and Sub-16

Alicia Cervantes was crowned the scoring leader with Chivas Femenil, while Ariel Castro was the breaker in the sub-16 category

Chivas It can boast of having the best scorers in Mexican soccer in two categories: Liga MX Femenil and Sub-16. The lack of a goal in the men’s team is not something that is repeated in other rojiblancos teams, because this semester two elements of Guadalajara were consecrated as the top scorers.

Alicia cervantes became the first scoring champion of Chivas in the history of the Liga MX Women, after getting a total of 17 annotations in the 2021 Apertura Tournament, after the hat trick he scored against Toluca on matchday 17.

Meanwhile, Ariel Castro was the top scorer in the U-16 category defending the flock’s shirt.

The historical scorer of the Guadalajara Women surpassed Desiree Monsiváis de Rayadas and Renae Cuéllar of Tijuana Femenil, both with 14 touchdowns, to become the first historical scorer of the Liga MX Women of the Rojiblanco team.

With a hat trick, the scorer won the individual scoring title of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil. Imago7

Alicia cervantes helped the triumph of got Chivas 4-0 over Toluca and incidentally his first scoring championship in the Liga MX Women, fulfilling the goal she failed to set in the previous tournament when she fell just one goal behind Atlas Femenil’s forward, Alison González, after reaching 17 goals in the 2021 Guard1anes Tournament.

In the current season, Alicia cervantes scored a total of 34 goals in two tournaments, establishing herself as the best scorer in the Liga MX Women in 2021, after recording a total of 17 touchdowns in the 2021 Guard1anes Tournament and 17 more in the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

With an average of one goal in every 87 minutes, the forward of Chivas Women recorded his best scoring streak as a footballer in the Liga MX Women, after getting 17 annotations in the present championship.

The historic scorer of the Rojiblanco team was only two annotations away from surpassing the historical record for scoring in the Liga MX Femenil, after she failed to surpass the 18 mark of Katty Martínez of Tigres Femenil and Alison González of Atlas Femenil.

2 Related

While, Ariel Castro He was proclaimed scoring champion in his category, after scoring 16 points in the regular phase of the basic forces tournament.

The attacker of the Guadalajara He registered three doubles and a poker, placing himself as the best gunner in the League in the U-16 category, after beating elements such as Juan Pablo Palma de Pachuca and Alonso Ripoll de Atlas.

The scorer Rojiblanco averages a score every 82 minutes, so in 1,317 minutes of play in the 18 games played in the regular season he surpassed the second place in the table by eight scores after reaching 16 scores in the tournament.

With the 16 entries this season, Ariel Castro currently remains the top scorer in the lower strength categories of Chivas, after surpassing the 13 goals by Armando González in the U-18 category with three scores and with 13 goals by Miguel Ángel Guzmán and Sebastián Pérez Bouquet in the U-20 category.