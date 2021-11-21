China fines companies like Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent for failing to declare 43 deals amid the Asian giant’s antitrust fight

The state market regulator fined each of the companies involved the equivalent of $ 78,000, the maximum under the Chinese Antitrust Law.

China’s State Administration of Market Regulation on Saturday fined several relevant companies, including tech giants Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent and e-commerce platform JD.com and Suning, for violating national antitrust laws.

The Chinese market regulator determined that the companies failed to declare 43 M&A agreements dating back to 2012. Also, the companies that committed the crime will be fined 500,000 yuan (about $ 78,000) each, the maximum under China’s 2008 Antitrust Law, Reuters reports.

“With the in-depth advancement of antitrust law enforcement, awareness of merger claims by corporate operators has continued to increase, proactively classifying and reporting mergers that have not been previously reported illegally, and actively cooperating with investigations. “, communicated the regulatory authority.

The institution asserted that the criminalization of undeclared cases can not only help to maintain the authority of the antitrust law and optimize transparent competition, but also urge companies to improve their compliance awareness and promote the sound development of companies and industries.

According to reports, the market regulator has already fined a number of companies since the beginning of the year, especially in the Internet platform sector, for their monopolistic behaviors, including carrying out mergers and acquisitions without approval.

In this framework, Alibaba, which belongs to billionaire Jack Ma, was already fined in April this year with a record figure of $ 2.78 billion. “In accordance with Articles 47 and 48 of the Antitrust Law, and taking into account the nature, duration and scale of the illegal activities of the Alibaba Group, the State Administration of Market Regulation of China imposed […] a fine of 4% of the company’s national sales in 2019, “the entity reported.