Checo Pérez questions Red Bull’s strategy at the Qatar GP

Checo Pérez suggests that they were able to go to a single stoppage at the Qatar GP and finish on the podium

Czech Pérez He directly suggested to his team that decisions made in the career of the Qatar Grand Prix caused that he was not able to return to the podium and finished in fourth position.

After what Czech Pérez will cross the finish line of the circuit just three seconds from Fernando Alonso, had no qualms about admitting that his engineer Hugh bird he was wrong to make him pit on lap 42 and thus have to come back from seventh position.

Checo Pérez had a lot of work in terms of passing to go from P11 to the points in Qatar. Getty

On radio Hugh bird He commented to Checo that the Asturian had in his favor the virtual safety car that was shown in the last three laps due to Nicholas Latiffi being on one side of the track. “Fernando Alonso was saved by (VSC),” said the British engineer.

This did not leave Czech Pérez, who directly pointed out the bad strategy that was had this Sunday. “No, I think we were wrong today [con la estrategia], friend”.

Czech Pérez he finished in fourth place and thus benefited, as Valtteri Bottas was unable to finish the race. Earlier, during your first stint, your middle rubber broke due to strenuous use.

It was because of these kinds of incidents that Red bull decided not to take risks with his pilots and called them for a second stoppage and to do a third race stint with medium rubber after the stint with hard rubber, same in which Checo was already installed on the podium and that he had to leave to go to pits.

Fernando Alonso and Checo Pérez staged a great duel for the podium in Qatar. Getty

Through your account Twitter the man from Guadalajara acknowledged that fourth place was an important place, but made it clear that “I already miss the podium!”

“We gave it our all !!! In the end the VSC took away the opportunity from the podium, but a 4th place was better than nothing! Good points for the team and we are going with everything for the last two (races) ”.

Now the distance between Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas It is 13 points, so the last two races could help Checo reach third place and it will depend on a combination of results to finish the world championship third.

Nevertheless, Red bull stays 5 points from Mercedes in the fight for the constructors’ world title.