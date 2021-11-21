Checo Pérez finishes fourth in the Qatar Grand Prix

The Mexican driver finished behind Hamilton, Verstappen and Alonso in the Qatar Grand Prix

The Mexican Czech Pérez signed an outstanding performance in the Qatar Grand Prix finishing in fourth place, in a race in which a miscalculation of Red bull relegated the Mexican from third place.

The man from Guadalajara got off to a good start by gaining two positions at the start of the race, while in the second lap he had a small duel with Lance Stroll, whom he beat without complications. The man from Guadalajara had to battle a bit with Yuki Tsunoda, who was in eighth position, but had no trouble getting past him at the end of the first corner.

Checo Pérez at the Qatar GP. Getty Images

On the seventh lap Czech Pérez fought with Carlos Sainz. The straight became his ally, but the Spaniard took up the place inside the same curve. It was a lap after Checo returned to the charge for seventh position and after a first attempt, he managed to overtake the Madrilenian without major complications.

Czech Pérez It took him two more laps to ask Esteban Ocon for the position, who with little resistance faced Checo and had Lando Norris less than a second away on the tenth lap and with the opportunity to have the DRS activated.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

With speed and good rhythm, Checo reached fifth place on lap 13, taking advantage of his speed and superiority over the Alpha Tauri.

Checo managed to work Lando Norris over three laps, who managed to hold his ground, but on lap 16 the Austrian capital team showed their power and with the DRS at turn one, he managed to beat the British.

On lap 19 the engineer called Czech Pérez into the pits and achieved a stop of 2.7 seconds, for which he returned in twelfth position and with it in the traffic zone, with Sebastian Vettel as the main problem.

The Mexican had a direct fight with Fernando Alonso on lap 29 and in the search for fourth place. Cutting a difference of 1.5 to less than half a second when entering lap 30 and on the main straight the tapatío had a brave fight overcoming outside the curve and when exiting turn two he managed to put the car in front and inside to stay with the fourth site.

On lap 34 Valtteri Bottas suffered a puncture who opened the window to Checo Pérez to dream of the podium, as the Finn had to enter the pits after suffering damage to his wing and lowering it to position 13.

Checo Pérez had a lot of work in terms of passing to go from P11 to the points in Qatar. Getty

On lap 42 Red Bull decided to pit both of its drivers, bringing Checo back to the track in seventh position, but with fresher tires than his main rivals. A strategy that seemed to ensure a double podium for the team, but the scores failed and despite Checo’s good speed the goal was not met.

In turn 46 Sergio had a duel with Esteban Ocon, who tried to maintain his fifth position against a superior rival, but the one from Guadalajara had no problems.

With six laps ahead, Checo was 13 seconds behind Fernando Alonso, so the opportunity to get on the podium was slipping away from Red Bull.

With only three laps to finish the race, Checo had a Fernando Alonso at a distance of 7.3 seconds and the Virtual Safety Car played in favor of the Alpine driver, so the tire wear was minimal and with that he made sure to return to the podium, something he had not achieved since Hungary in 2014.

At the end of the race Checo added 12 points and thereby give Red Bull important units in the fight for the constructors’ championship.