Checo Pérez finished fourth in the Qatar GP; Hamilton first

English Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), seven times world champion of Formula One, the debutant won this Sunday Qatar Grand Prix, where he signed his seventh victory of the year and relegated the Dutch to second place Max verstappen (Red Bull) -which now leads with eight points over the previous one and that marked the fastest lap- in a race that the Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine) finished third and the Mexican Sergio perez (Red Bull), fourth.

The double Asturian world champion, 40 years old, who signed his 98th podium in Formula One, He had not gone up to a ‘box’ of the premier class since 2014, when he had done it for the last time at the Shanghai circuit, during the Chinese Grand Prix that year.

The other Spanish, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was seventh, behind the French Esteban Ocon, partner of Alonso at Alpine, which was fifth; and from the canadian Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), sixth at Losail.

The Ferrari of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc finished eighth.

English also entered the points Lando norris (McLaren) and the German Sebastian vettel (Aston Martin), who were ninth and tenth, respectively.

The next race, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be played in two weekends, in Jeddah.

