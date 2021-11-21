Charm: Camilo Escobar, biologist toured Colombia with the team – Other Cities – Colombia

‘Charm‘, movie Disney Inspired by Colombia, it will hit the cinemas of the country this 2November 4th. In other parts of the world it has already been released and the general impressions are very positive.

The climate of expectation has been cultivated for months, when the first production trailer came out and the indigenous elements of the country were evidenced. The musical accompaniment and the voices of the Madrigal family are also part of the Colombian talent.

The film tells the story of Mirabel, the only member of the Madrigal family without a specific power. They live in a house endowed with enough magic to give each of its inhabitants a particular gift.

But Mirabel has not. Or has he not discovered it yet?

Mirabel has no powers.

In the midst of exploring the characters, the local media ‘El Quindiano’ came across the story of a biologist who accompanied the production team during the exploration of Colombian richness and biodiversity.

Interestingly, this professional has the name of one of the Madrigal.

Camilo Madrigal and his thousand and one ways

The newspaper ‘El Quindiano’ says that Camilo Garcia Escobar began, since 2018, to accompany the members of the production on the tour of Colombia. He, a biologist by profession and a tourist guide from Quindío, worked hand in hand with “Colombian musicians, anthropologists, biologists, historians, dancers, choreographers, artists and even luthiers.”

“It was a wonderful experience for me to show you how fascinating Colombia is”Said García Escobar in the text he published in ‘El Quindiano’.

Is it the same Camilo Madrigal? Not precisely. But almost.

Camilo is part of ‘Encanto’.

According to reviews of specialized film portals, Camilo Madrigal has the ability to transform into anyone else. He is one of the youngest and most beloved of the Disney ‘clan’ that will arrive in the cinemas of Colombia in a few days.

Faced with the particular coincidence, the biologist wrote: “It was very moving to receive communication from the director of the film telling me that they had decided to call one of the characters in the story ‘Camilo’, the one whose power is to change shape and become whoever he wants at any time.”.

“Hopefully the reason was not different from having made known a faithful representative of our culture, showing a friendly and fun side of our land at the same time”, He emphasized.

“I am very proud of my country! Touring it has allowed me to recognize the beautiful, the rich, the unsurpassed in terms of biodiversity and natural resources, the enormous number of beautiful people and beautiful families.”, Ended García Escobar in ‘El Quindiano’.

The ‘Charm’ of Colombia at Disney

The details of the film were revealed little by little. It is known that there Colombian artists who participated in the English version and even became part of the Spanish dubbing.

To name a few: John Leguizamo (Bruno Madrigal), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal), Maluma (Mariano, the suitor of a Madrigal), Maria Cecilia Botero (Alma Madrigal) and Angie cepeda (Julieta Madrigal).

The Colombian voices that will be embodying the characters of Encanto. Photo: Disney / Instagram: @olgaluciavives, @ mariacebotero, @ lagaita, @maluma

And Mirabel? In the original version of the film, the voice of the protagonist is in charge of Stephanie Beatriz, an American actress born in Argentina who is remembered for mostly comedy films. Regarding the ‘Colombian flavor’, he is remembered for embodying Gloria’s sister – a character played by Sofia Vergara– on ‘Modern family‘.

The prolific actress will voice Mirabel.

In the Spanish version the voice of the only Madrigal without powers is in charge of the singer Olga Lucia Vives.

Curiously, the character of Bruno Madrigal had two different Colombians for languages: John Leguizamo played him in the original and the comedian Alejandro Riaño he will do it in Spanish.

Alejandro Riaño will be ‘Bruno’ in Encanto. Photo: Disney / Instagram: @alejandroria

Other artists that will only be in the Spanish version are Daniela sierra, in the role of Dolores Madrigal — originally played by Adassa—, and Juanse Diez, who, precisely, will give voice to Camilo Madrigal – the original was done by Rhenzy Feliz.

