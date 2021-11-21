Celta de Vigo rescued the tie against Villarreal

The Villarreal still without winning at home in The league after drawing against him Celta Vigo from Nestor Araujo, in a match in which he enjoyed numerous occasions to “kill” Eduardo Coudet’s men but ended up suffering to keep the point.

Emery raised a physical duel, placing Iborra as a defensive pivot already Ruben Peña and Alberto Moreno ahead of the sides. And that bet neutralized the Celtic, without ideas in attack, with Aspas and Denis Suárez missing.

His only dangerous approaches in the first half came with a shot from Nolito, to which he responded well Rulli, and a very closed center from Javi Galán who crashed into the crossbar. The Celtic He gave away the first 45 minutes, and came to rest alive because Villarreal spared his life.

And it is that, without doing anything of the other world, the yellow superiority was brutal. He came forward after a monumental mistake by the goalkeeper Matías Dituro, who took advantage Equal to attend to Alberto Moreno. That goal killed the sky blue, who saw how, despite their failure, the Argentine goal was the best of theirs, with two saves against Trigueros and Dia in the final stretch of the first half.

Coudet, very angry, he made a move at halftime. Santi Mina and Murillo were the sacrificed to make way for Galhardo and Araujo. Celta took possession of the ball, but another error, this time by Fran Beltrán when trying to avoid giving up a corner, forced Dituro to show off with a great stretch when Trigueros shot.

The Celtic raised his pressure line, turned his game towards the left wing of Javi Galán and threatened with a header from Thiago Galhardo (min.62) and a shot from Araujo (min.66). Villarreal, despite the fact that Emery He refreshed his eleven, gave up the ball, and his rival hit him after Rulli mis-cleared a shot by Beltrán, facilitating the goal by Brais Méndez.

He had forgiven the Castellón team, and in a minute the Celtic almost flipped the scoreboard with a cross shot from Iago Aspas, after a masterful assist from Galhardo, who brushed off the post.

And it was not the last because Denis Suárez, very forced, missed an empty goal in an action invalidated by offside that could be reviewed by the VAR because it seemed that Galhardo started in the correct position.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: FORMER OSASUNA PLAYER: ‘JAVIER AGUIRRE WAS ONE OF THE BEST DT’S OF MY CAREER’