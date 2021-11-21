Carlos Salcedo and Leo Fernández ‘in the same team’ after the altercation in Tigres training

Calm returned to Tigres this Saturday, after the discussion between the defender and the midfielder, which made even Miguel Herrera intervene

One day after the quarrel between Carlos Salcedo and Leo Fernández, harmony and laughter returned to the training of Tigers thinking about the quarterfinals.

This Saturday, at the Oswaldo Batocletti Sports Unit, the feline practice had physical exercises, soccer and some different dynamics to have a slight second part of the session, in a training that Salcedo and Leo they lived in a distance, but infected by the good atmosphere of the group.

Carlos Salcedo and Florian Thauvin during training this Saturday. Courtesy: Tigres

In the session that began at 10 in the morning, the protagonists of the problem the day before, were away from the beginning. In physical work Leo stepped forward alongside André-Pierre Gignac, while Salcedo He was one of the last to complete the cycles.

Later in soccer in reduced space, both elements defended two of the four different teams that were formed, and they only met in the final challenge but they did not coincide, because Salcedo served as a defender of his team and Leo as a goalkeeper he was defending his mini goal. It is worth mentioning that before this challenge, one of the players yelled, “Let’s get ready to rumble!”, Phrase of the announcer of boxing matches, Michael Buffer.

In the final dynamics, both cats did not share a team either. In the individual activation of a shot at goal, on the turn of Salcedo, Leo he left the event, and when the Uruguayan shot on goal, the defender turned his back on him to talk with other teammates, a different situation with the rest of his elements, since the “Titan” applauded goals or made fun of the failures.

On the other hand, Guido Pizarro was in therapy, Diego Reyes and Juan Pablo Vigón trotted on the court in a different way. Reyes later worked in the field on his own and Vigón went to therapy. Francisco Venegas was not in the Cedeco field either.

This Saturday the media waited for Miguel Herrera to leave the dressing room to speak about the case of Leo and SalcedoHowever, the Louse mentioned that he would speak until Monday.

