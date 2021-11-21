Cardi B, the most fan of Camilo Sesto, samples ‘Algo de me’ on her new single – jenesaispop.com

Cardi B is a fan of Camilo Sesto. At the death of the Valencian tonadillero a couple of years ago, the rapper uploaded some stories of her singing ‘Algo de mi’, which was not strange either for those who grew up in Latin America, where Camilo Sesto’s music is very popular. The author of ‘Invasion of Privacy’ is of Dominican descent and has probably grown up listening to Camilo’s music at home.

Now, Cardi B has taken her admiration for Camilo’s music to her own work and has sampled ‘Algo de me’ on her new single. ‘Bet I’ is her contribution to the soundtrack of ‘Bruised’, Halle Berry’s first film as a director, and the first voice we hear on the recording is that of Camilo singing that of “a goodbye without reasons / a few years without value”.

The instrumental melody of ‘Algo de mi’, specifically that of the strings, is also incorporated into the song by Cardi B, which the rapper contrasts with her usual verses of a bad rapper: «there is no one who seems to me, I do not do another something to break records, my life is a movie, only Cardi could direct it “or” I started at the striptease bar and I have no regrets, they will use your past against you only if you let yourself “are some of the phrases contained in ‘Bet It ‘, another hip-hop song that samples Camilo Sesto.

No, ‘Bet It’ has not invented anything: in the year 2000, Jay-Z sampled ‘Water of two rivers’ in ‘Where Have You Been’ and this song has also been used in ‘Idols Become Rivals’ by Rick Ross or ‘Drinks on Us’ by Mike Will Made It. The melody of ‘Living like this is dying of love’ is incorporated into the production of ‘Oh Yeah’ by Cam’Ron. ‘Bet It’ adds to the hip-hop tradition of sampling Camilo Sesto. This time from a true fan like Belcalis Almanzar.

