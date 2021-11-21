Cardi B collaboration with K-POP group BTS

The presenter of this year’s American Music Awards or AMAs, Cardi B, which will take place this Sunday, November 21, through an interview with Variety about said awards ceremony, revealed that she almost made a collaboration with the group of k-pop BTS.

In this interview, Cardi B was asked the following:

Who are you most excited to see perform?

All of them. I’m really excited to see Bad Bunny, Megan (Thee Stallion), Chlöe, Silk Sonic, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo. It’s a good lineup.

Are you a big fan of BTS?

I really like BTS, but let me tell you something. My daughter really likes BTS. He’s always like, “Mommy, Mommy, put the song on.” And it’s like he already knows what he’s talking about.

Should we expect to see a Cardi B and BTS collaboration in the future?

Maybe. It was supposed to be on one of his records, but he had just released a record and then there was no time. But I love them.

Cardi B to host the 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B will be the host or presenter of this awards ceremony, which will take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Cardi B becomes the second rapper in the history of the American Music Awards to conduct this ceremony.

BTS will perform LIVE

On the other hand, the seven members of BTS are already in Los Angeles and are ready to present the remix of Butter with Megan Thee Stallion and My Universe with the British band Coldplay.

This will be the return of BTS to the United States stages, since due to the pandemic BTS could not travel, which led him to cancel his world tour. A couple of weeks ago BTS had a special appearance at the UN General Assembly as they were special envoys. There they presented “Permission To Dance” but it was a prerecorded presentation.

So you could say that the AMAs will be their return to the stage before a live audience.