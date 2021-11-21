Cancer patient in León sues AMLO for lack of medicine: “I will die fighting”

León.- “I will die standing up, I will die fighting so that what happened to me does not happen to other people,” were Hortensia’s words. Soria Martinez to Imagen Televisión when he explained that he is denouncing the officials public federal and at the same President of the Republic for him shortage from medicines against him Cancer that led to his metastasis.

Under your weight normal and with discomforts, Hortensia came out of Guanajuato, where it is from, to go to the facilities of the Attorney General of the Republic and file your complaint.

Hortensia denounces that it was victim from negligence medical and that he also could not receive a treatment adapting for the lack of medicine oncological. The vulnerable situation in which she finds herself took her by surprise, since she also accuses her doctor of having withheld information about her state of health. Health. It all happened in the Regional hospital from High Specialty of the Shallows, institution belonging to the Secretary from Health Federal e National Institute for him Wellness (Insabi).

“Knowing that my cancer was progressing, he (the doctor) kept telling me that nothing was wrong and ‘you’re fine.’ Every time he told me that, I would come home saying that I went to the doctor and he told me I’m fine, that the cancer is still asleep, it was not true, the cancer continued to advance “, commented Hortensia to La Silla Rota

The disease invaded her body and no one told her, despite the fact that her doctor kept asking her for studies, she never shared the results with her. It was until a new specialist, 4 months ago, who revealed to him that he had metastasis, its liver, colon, English, lung and bowels they were already deteriorated.

“What I ask is that new studies be carried out and that it is if there is something that we can still do, otherwise I will die standing up, I will die fighting so that what happened to me does not happen to other people,” he said. with tears in the eyes.

Her lawyer, who assisted her in the shelters who had been filing for two years to receive his medications, informed him that it was also possible to demand the repair this negligence, reason why he went to the Prosecutor’s office to sue the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and else officials that are responsible.

PR