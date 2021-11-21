Campeche regresses in nutrition, well-being and health: Mexico, how are we doing?

In 2020, Campeche state had setbacks in the indicators of nutrition, medical care, health and well-being, as well as in access to basic knowledge, information and communications.

In general terms, Campeche rebounded slightly in the Social Progress Index 2020, which measures basic human needs, fundamentals of well-being and opportunities, going from 61.8 points in 2019 to 62.3 points in 2020.

Related news

Despite the improvement in the score, it failed to recover from the steep decline suffered since 2018, when it had the highest score in the last five years, with 62.9 points.

“For Campeche it is the second worst year since there is a record,” said Axel Eduardo González, a researcher at the organization. Mexico, how are we doing? that in conjunction with the Social Progress Imperative initiative prepared the report.

Related news

Currently, it occupies position 19 in the national ranking of the Social Progress Index 2020, which is four positions higher than the previous measurement.

“In the score of the Social Progress Index, it is placed at number 19 out of 32 entities. In the dimension of basic human needs in 11 of 32 entities; in fundamentals of well-being in 27 of 32 entities; and finally, in the opportunities dimension, in 15th place out of 32 entities ”, the researcher explained.

In the parameter of basic human needs, which measures nutrition and medical care, water and sanitation, and housing, its score decreased slightly, from 72.5 points in 2019 to 71.6 points in 2020.

This is the most severe drop recorded in the last five years, since in 2016 it reached 76.1 points in the measurement.

“Regarding the dimension of basic human needs, it is also the dimension with the best qualification, however, here there are decreases since 2016, where a score of 76.1 is registered. This dimension has decreased 4.5 points in these four years ”, explained González.

The foregoing, due to the severe decrease in the nutrition and medical care indicator, which went from 72.9 points in 2019 to 55 points in 2020, the report states.

However, it achieved a slight upturn in water and sanitation; and in housing it rebounded four points, compared to the previous measurement.

The most important achievement is that it achieved a significant increase in the measurement of personal safety of almost 10 points, going from 69.8 points in 2019 to 79.3 points in 2020.

Meanwhile, in the fundamentals of well-being, which measures access to basic knowledge, information and communications and environmental quality, a slight decrease was observed, going from 57.6 points in 2019 to 54.7 points in 2020.

“It is the dimension with the worst performance in the case of Campeche is fundamentals of well-being with a score of 54.7. And only between 2019 and 2020 the fall of 2.9 points is observed ”, explained the researcher.

In the case of access to basic knowledge, there was a slight decrease in the indicator, going from 19.1 points in 2019 to 18.1 points in 2020. Campeche obtained one of the lowest scores at the national level along with Colima, Nayarit, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

There was also a slight decrease in the area of ​​access to information and communications, in which a drop from 68.7 points to 67.9 points was observed, from 2019 to 2020.

It also showed a severe decrease in the health and wellness indicator, falling from 64.4 points in 2019 to 53 points in 2020.

While, in the environmental quality section, it registered a slight rise.

Finally, in the Opportunities section, Campeche increased its score, from 55.4 points in 2019 to 60.6 points in 2020.

“And, finally, in the reduction of opportunities, similar to the other two entities of the peninsula, a growing trend is observed over the years, reaching its maximum score in 2020,” the researcher said.

In personal rights it showed a growth of four points, going from 67 points in 2019 to 71.4 points in 2020, the document indicates.

Meanwhile, in the indicator of personal freedom and choice it grew almost 10 points, from 40.6 to 50 points, from 2019 to 2020. The same happened in the issue of inclusion, in which it showed a growth from 57.1 to 64 points, in the same period mentioned.

In the case of access to higher education, it showed a slight growth that went from 56.8 points in 2019 to 57.1 points in 2020.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information

JG