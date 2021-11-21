Campeche regresses in nutrition, well-being and health: Mexico, how are we doing?

In 2020, Campeche state had setbacks in the indicators of nutrition, medical care, health and well-being, as well as in access to basic knowledge, information and communications.

In general terms, Campeche rebounded slightly in the Social Progress Index 2020, which measures basic human needs, fundamentals of well-being and opportunities, going from 61.8 points in 2019 to 62.3 points in 2020.

