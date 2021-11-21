Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes deny fan photo; TikTok makes it viral

Digital Millennium

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, the couple of the year, surprised with their arrival in Mexico, specifically in Oaxaca, where they have spent several days to learn a little more about Mexican culture such as the Day of the Dead, so several of his followers bet on take a picture with the interpreter of Don’t go yet.

In social networks, we have seen videos of how some of their followers rush over them to get a photo with the singers; However, the celebrities flee accompanied by their bodyguards, who try to avoid the hundreds of fans who are lurking.

One of these videos that went viral on TikTok is that of a woman who rebukes the Cuban singer and tells her that she comes from Tultepec to take a photo with the celebrity, but Camila Cabello, who eShe is accompanied by her partner, Shawn Mendes denies her the photograph.

“Hey, mija, we came from Tultepec because they told us you were going to be here,” says the lady, who is very happy to see the singers, although seconds later Camila Cabello tells him she can’t take pictures.

In the video that lasts less than 15 seconds, the woman approaches the singers, who apparently are in a restaurant and tells Camila Cabello that they came from Tultepec, State of Mexico, to return with a photograph in which she appears .

Apparently, the video was recorded in a place in the center of Oaxaca called Marthita Juguería and is located in a famous market in this state.

The user Goti581, who uploaded the video on her social networks, commented that in her video the person who was asking Camila Cabello for a photograph is her grandmother.

“Hahaha, my grandmother saying ‘mija’ to Camila is top,” he commented in the description of his video.

