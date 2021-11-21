Cameron Diaz explains why he retired from the cinema: “I wanted to work from home”

https://www.instagram.com/camerondiaz/

Playing a surgeon in the comedy Crazy about mary or rivaling Julia Roberts for the same boy in My best friend’s Wedding. Cameron Diaz was one of the undisputed faces of Hollywood in the 90s and early 2000s, but his presence was gradually diluted until confirming her retirement from the big screen in 2018 – “I’m semi-retired,” she said – and ratifying it in 2021, after her recent motherhood.

A stop that seems definitive and that he saw necessary to take control of his life and be the owner of his time, as he confessed in an interview on the program Hart to Heart. “I wanted to make my life more manageable for myself. My daily routine is what I can handle and do by myself ”.

Goldie Hawn: the reasons that kept her off the sets for 15 years

It was when she turned 40 when the actress, about to celebrate 49 at the end of this month, realized that she needed a change, assuring that then “there were many experiences that she had not lived and aspects that she did not handle.” The pace of a demanding and dizzying professional career – only between 1994 and 2004 she participated in 22 film productions – led her to put aside aspects of her life that are her priority today, such as her family. “Now I feel complete,” he confessed to the presenter, Kevin Hart. “I found my husband, we started to start a family… All those things that I haven’t had time for before. Not only not having time, but the space to make decisions. The right decisions to have that.

Cameron Díaz was blackmailed by a photographer

Cameron Díaz revealed the reasons why he decided to put acting aside

Married to musician Benjamin Madden since 2015, the interpreter was the mother of a girl, Raddix Madden, barely a year and a half ago, of whom no images have transpired and whom Diaz wants to protect from public exposure: “People know who I am I, but I want her to have autonomy ”.

In the talk show in which Diaz appeared, the conversation always revolves around a glass of wine and, on this occasion, it was the actress herself who provided a bottle of Avaline red, the brand that she herself has launched. together with the businesswoman Katherine Power and who claims to produce wines “in a transparent way, full of natural goodness, without unnecessary extras”. “I decided I wanted a job that I could do from home,” he explained to the presenter.

Continue reading the story

Last year, the American company launched a white and a rosé made with organic grapes from the Penedès, according to La Vanguardia at the time, and whose bottles can be bought online at a price of 24 dollars. In fact, just a month ago, the Californian celebrated the first anniversary of the project with a post on Instagram, in which she can be seen touring vineyards and learning to work the land.

Despite the turn that his life has taken, Diaz does not hesitate to say that he loves to act and that he could “always do it” since sometimes he feels that he has “unlimited energy”, at the same time that he knows that he has “many great friends” and a lot of people who have “supported you for a long time.” During the conversation, lasting more than 30 minutes, the actress confesses that, although she ended up dedicating herself fully to it, she never thought about acting and that she began making advertisements as a model. Despite this, he starred in successful productions such as The mask, with Jim Carrey, and Charlie’s Angels; and has been nominated four times for the Golden Globes for titles such as You wanna be john malkovich and Vanilla Sky. The last time he participated in a feature film was in 2014.

It is not the first time that Diaz alludes to the decision he made and his new life. Just a year ago, in August 2020, he was also sincere in space on-line In Goop Health: The Sessions, stating that he felt “peace” by withdrawing from Hollywood. More recently, last spring, he reaffirmed his decision, assuring that he would not be in front of the cameras again, since he “could not imagine” leaving his daughter to face 14-hour filming days. Of course, it also left open a door to a possible return to the cinema. “I will never say never about anything in life. Will I make a movie again? I don’t want to do it, but will I? I do not know”.

Change of course: the Hollywood divas who rose to the top and left it all