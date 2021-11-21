Sunday, November 21, 2021
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden go out to dinner with daughter Raddix

Since Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden became parents in January 2020, they had not been seen with their daughter in public.

Cameron Diaz has been one of the most adored actresses in the film industry in recent decades, the public’s preference for her on-screen performance is such that she filmed films in a row from 1994 to 2014.

When she began her romance with the musician Benji Madden, from the Good Charlotte group, opinions were mixed, because although she looked quite happy, everything seemed to go very fast between them, since they had barely been dating for a month when they got married.

The culprits of bringing them together were Benji’s brother, Joel, and his wife, Nicole Richie, who frequented Cameron quite a bit, but had not believed that such a powerful and instant crush would occur between her and Benji.

Their relationship was the opposite of others they had had in the past, this time there were no flashes where they went or red carpets or glamor, but between them they knew that they were for each other and they demonstrated it in a very intimate ceremony, with his friends in his living room and having a party in the backyard of his home.

Given the spontaneous relationship and the privacy with which they handled everything, one could not expect less from Cameron’s pregnancy, who, despite having declared on different occasions that she did not think she was ready to be a mother, embarked on this adventure to age 47.

Both announced the news of the birth of Raddix Madden on their Instagram accounts, through a message in which they confessed grateful for starting the 2020s with their daughter who, in their own words, captured their hearts and completed their family.

Her joy has been so great that even the favorite girl in American comedies stopped making movies and is now wondering if she will ever return to a set.

Cameron and Benji went out with their daughter, like any family, to dinner at Petit Troir Valley in Sherman Oaks. Hopefully this is the first of many times that they can be seen like this.

