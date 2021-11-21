BTS live: American Music Awards 2021, live today: Schedule and how to watch the awards ceremony for the best of music; gala, red carpet and nominees

ANDLast weekend, the best artists in Europe met, for this season and next Sunday, November 21, it will be the same gala (American Music Awards) in United States.

The American Music Awards 2021 They will take place this Sunday, November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States.

Mexico: 7:00 pm

Colombia, Peru and Ecuador: 8:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Chile, Argentina and Brazil: 10:00 pm

The AMAs will be broadcast for Latin America by the channel TNT.

J Balvin, Maluma and Karol G, are the Colombian artists who are nominated for the 2021 AMAs. Maluma, in three categories.

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

Bts

Drake

Olivia rodrigo

The Weeknd

Erica Banks: “Buss It”

Maneskin: “Beggin ‘”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo: “drivers license”

Popp Hunna: “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Ariana Grande Positions

Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa

SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift evermore

F * CK LOVE

Butter by BTS

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat

Levitating by Dua Lipa

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo

Save Your Tears (Remix) by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Drake

LilBaby

Money Bagg Me

Capalot Polo

POPSMOKE

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked wolf

Olivia rodrigo

The kid LARDI

24kGoldn ft. iann dior: “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: “DKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug: “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon: “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B: “Up”

Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo: “drivers license”

The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Ariana Grande

Doja cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Bad bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALIA

Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga

50 caliber

Armed Link

La Arrollladora Banda El Limn By Ren Camacho

The Two Carnales

Bad Bunny: “THE LAST TOUR OF THE WORLD”

Kali Uchis: “Without Fear (of Love and Other Demons)”

KAROL G: “KG0516”

Maluma: “PAPI JUANCHO”

Rauw Alejandro: “Aphrodisaco”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: “DKITI”

Bad Bunny & ROSALIA: “THE NIGHT OF LAST NIGHT”

Farruko: “Pepas”

Kali Uchis: “telepata”

Maluma & The Weeknd: “Hawi (Remix)”