BTS live: American Music Awards 2021, live today: Schedule and how to watch the awards ceremony for the best of music; gala, red carpet and nominees

ANDLast weekend, the best artists in Europe met, for this season and next Sunday, November 21, it will be the same gala (American Music Awards) in United States.
The American Music Awards 2021 They will take place this Sunday, November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, United States.
Mexico: 7:00 pm
Colombia, Peru and Ecuador: 8:00 pm
Bolivia and Venezuela: 9:00 pm
Chile, Argentina and Brazil: 10:00 pm
The AMAs will be broadcast for Latin America by the channel TNT.
J Balvin, Maluma and Karol G, are the Colombian artists who are nominated for the 2021 AMAs. Maluma, in three categories.
Taylor Swift
Ariana Grande
Bts
Drake
Olivia rodrigo
The Weeknd
Erica Banks: “Buss It”
Maneskin: “Beggin ‘”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo: “drivers license”
Popp Hunna: “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
Ariana Grande Positions
Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa
SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift evermore
F * CK LOVE
Butter by BTS
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat
Levitating by Dua Lipa
drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
Save Your Tears (Remix) by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Drake
LilBaby
Money Bagg Me
Capalot Polo
POPSMOKE
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked wolf
Olivia rodrigo
The kid LARDI
24kGoldn ft. iann dior: “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: “DKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug: “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon: “Peaches”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak): “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B: “Up”
Lil Nas X: “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo: “drivers license”
The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Ariana Grande
Doja cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Bad bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALIA
Banda MS by Sergio Lizrraga
50 caliber
Armed Link
La Arrollladora Banda El Limn By Ren Camacho
The Two Carnales
Bad Bunny: “THE LAST TOUR OF THE WORLD”
Kali Uchis: “Without Fear (of Love and Other Demons)”
KAROL G: “KG0516”
Maluma: “PAPI JUANCHO”
Rauw Alejandro: “Aphrodisaco”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez: “DKITI”
Bad Bunny & ROSALIA: “THE NIGHT OF LAST NIGHT”
Farruko: “Pepas”
Kali Uchis: “telepata”
Maluma & The Weeknd: “Hawi (Remix)”