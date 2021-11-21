BTS and Billie Eilish made a SURPRISE appearance at Harry Styles concert (PHOTOS)

Only Harry Styles has managed to bring together multiple celebrities from entertainment and music in a concert. The Grammy winner is doing the last dates of his tour ‘Love On Tour’ in the United States, and it seems that Billie eilish, Bts, Selena Gomez, Lizzo and other celebrities also belong to the ‘stylers’ or ‘harries’ fandom.

The American tour of the interpreter of “Woman” began on September 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since then the musician has tried to bring his hits and the songs from his album ‘Fine Line’ to every corner of the United States. In this laborious task he has been accompanied by the artist, Jenny Lewis, who has opened his presentations. His last performance will be on November 28 at the UBS Arena, Belmont Park, New York.

BTS, Billie Eilish, and more artists appear at Harry Styles concert

Last november 19 Harry Styles stayed at the iconic sports venue of the American city Inglewood, The Forum, to perform his concert as part of the ‘Love On Tour’. When the British presentation began, the attendees looked around and noticed the presence of four members of Bts: V, J-Hope, Jungkook, and Jimin.

According to the photos, the Bangtan Sonyeondan boys managed to go unnoticed by the surrounding public. The four idols wore face masks, and their outfits were dark shades, and they even wore dark glasses to avoid being recognized. In this LINK You can see them singing ‘Falling’.

Other users of social networks shared some images where you could see a girl with blonde hair, who gave her an air of Billie eilish. Also, a Harry Styles concert attendee realized that a few seats ahead of her was Selena Gomez, so she took the opportunity to ask for a photo. The fan shared the snapshot on social media.







While the former One Direction member has shown his taste for Lizzo’s music, it seems like the appreciation is mutual. The interpreter of “Juice” was also caught on the show dancing and clapping very excitedly.

The fans of Harry Styles lThey filled social networks with photos of the stars who attended the concert of the new Marvel actor. And it was even rumored that Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez had gone to the concert, however, some netizens pointed out that the photo of the coach of ‘The Voice’ was captured in a Gwen Stefani show, so there was no attended the ex-One Direction presentation in Inglewood, California.