Britney Spears targeted Christina Aguilera for refusing to speak out about ending her legal guardianship

This Thursday the Latin Grammy Awards and Christina Aguilera was one of the great protagonists of the night. The American singer shared the stage with Argentines Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole and her fellow countrywoman Becky G. Together they sang “Pa ‘mis chicas” and became one of the main attractions of the ceremony. Upon leaving, the press was waiting for the interpreter of “But I remember you”, and the question was not long in coming.: “What do you think of the end of the guardianship of Britney Spears?”.

At her side, a man who accompanied her ended the press conference and took her away from the journalists. Christina only went so far as to reply: “I can’t … But I’m happy for her.”

This Saturday, Britney uploaded the video of what happened to her Instagram stories and harshly criticized her colleague’s attitude, whom he has known since the two of them, as children, danced in Mickey Mouse Club, along with Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling. “I love and adore everyone who supported me, but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to lying,” began by expressing the princess of pop, in an overprinted text over the video.

And he continued: “I was for 13 years at the expense of a corrupt and abusive system. Why is it difficult for people to talk about it? I’m the one who went through all of this. To all who supported me by raising their voices, thank you very much. I really care. “

On Friday, November 12, in a hearing expected by many, Judge Brenda J. Penny ended the ordeal of more than 13 years for the singer. During all that time, she lived restricted and at the mercy of the decisions of her father, James. “As of today, the guardianship of the person and the estate is terminated. And this is the order of the court ”, sentenced the magistrate in a court in Los Angeles.

In recent times, since the singer’s fans managed to install the subject of her tutelage on the agenda of the US media – with the phrase “Free Britney” as a slogan – there have been many personalities from the world of music and music. show that came out to support the interpreter of “Toxic”. One of them, precisely, was Aguilera.

“These last few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she’s going through. It is unacceptable that any woman or human being who wishes to be in control of her own destiny cannot live her life as she wishes, ”the singer wrote on Twitter., in a post at the end of June that accompanied a photograph of the two teenagers, almost girls, an image that was taken about 25 years ago.

“Being silenced, ignored, harassed, or denied support by those closest to you is the most exhausting, devastating and humiliating thing imaginable. The mental and emotional damage that can be caused to a human being should not be taken lightly, ”continued the artist’s message. “Every woman should have the right to her own body, her reproductive system, her privacy, her space, her healing and her happiness,” said Aguilera in reference to Spears’ statements in which she explained to the judge that she was handling her case that she had implanted an IUD by order of his father, who did not allow him to have more children.

“Although I don’t know what happens behind closed doors in this very personal but very public conversation, all I can do is share from the bottom of my heart what I have heard, read and seen in the media. The condemnation and despair of this plea for freedom makes me believe that the person I once knew lived without compassion or decency on the part of those who control her, “he pointed out and finished:” A woman who worked under the most difficult conditions and pressures. unimaginable, you deserve all the freedom possible to live the happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. He deserves all the true love and all the support in the world“.

Another of the music divas who came out to support her at the time was Lady Gaga. Unlike Aguilera who, surely advised by her team, wanted to get away from the image of her old colleague in her eagerness to revitalize her career; the protagonist of A star Is Born He did not hesitate to express his position again this week. At the avant premier of the film House of gucci, the actress and singer expressed: “The way she was treated in this business was very bad. And the way women are treated in the music industry has to change. I believe that she will be an inspiration forever for others ”.

This message was also shared by Britney on her account. “Thank you Lady Gaga for taking the time to say something genuinely kind. You made me cry. I love you, ”Spears said, noting the kindness of her colleague.

