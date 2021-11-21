Britney Spears is already preparing her wedding with Sam Asghari after getting her long-awaited freedom

Britney Spears is looking forward to the future after having regained her freedom and is already planning her wedding to her fiancé, Sam Asghari. As reported People, the 39-year-old singer would be looking for the perfect place to celebrate the marriage. The couple announced their engagement on September 12 and their idea, as the aforementioned publication says, would be to get married “as soon as possible” in an intimate ceremony. Asghari, for his part, has assured that the wedding is something that will take place “sooner or later” and that he has left all the preparations in the hands of the artist. “It depends on her. Now she is the one who wears the pants!”, He declared exclusively to the program Entertainment Tonight (ET) during the movie premiere House of gucci in Los Angeles. But he has recognized that if it were up to him he would say ‘yes, I want’ to Britney “at the biggest wedding in the world”.

The actor has also told how the singer is at the moment. “She is doing very well, I am very well, this is the happiest moment of our lives“Asghari said.” We are enjoying it! “. As he revealed, they are going through a very sweet stage and they look to tomorrow with optimism.”From now on it will be amazing. Is the paradise“.

Britney and Asghari, 27, of Iranian descent, they met in 2016 during the filming of the video clip of the former Disney girl Slumber party. Since then, he has become a great supporter of the interpreter who has fought in court to regain her personal and financial independence, after 13 years of legal guardianship. Britney’s wedding plans are not a surprise as it is something she has been thinking about for a long time. In June, in an unusual audience requested by herself, the singer said that she wanted to get married and have more children, but that they would not allow it. “I want to get married and have a baby, but I have an IUD so I don’t get pregnant“He said. In this very complicated process, which ended last week with Britney’s long-awaited freedom, Sam has been a fundamental pillar for the artist.

This will be Britney Spears’ third wedding. In early 2004, she married a childhood friend in Las Vegas, Jason Alexander, a union that was annulled at 55 hours. That same year, in September, she remarried the dancer Kevin Federline, father of her two sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, from whom she separated in 2007. She currently shares custody of the two with him. teenagers.

Britney Spears finally gets her freedom

After 13 years without being able to take charge of her life and her fortune, Britney Spears is now completely free. The judge in charge of her case, Brenda Penny, decided on November 12 to definitively end the legal guardianship to which the singer was subjected: first, by her father, James Spears, and later, by the provisional guardian that she chose your attorney until the California Supreme Court makes the final decision. Britney received this great news with emotion. “The best day ever. Praise the Lord“, he said in his networks.







