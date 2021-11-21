Britney Spears criticizes Christina Aguilera for her silence in the face of guardianship

After 13 years, Britney Spears has finally been released from the guardianship that her father had exercised over her, so her fans and several celebrities have celebrated her triumph in court. Nevertheless, some artists have chosen to remain on the sidelines of what happened, as is the case of Christina Aguilera.

Britney Spears criticizes Christina Aguilera for silence on her guardianship

Britney took to her Instagram account to criticize Christina Aguilera for not wanting to talk about her guardianship and her freedom, after being questioned about it in an interview at this year’s Latin Grammy Music Awards.

“I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth is tantamount to a lie !!!”Spears wrote in an Instagram story in which she shared a clip of Aguilera being interviewed. “13 years of being in a corrupt and abusive system, but Why is it such a difficult topic for people to talk about? I was the one who went through it !!! All the supporters who spoke and supported me thank you… Yes, I do matter! “Britney added.

Britney Spears criticizes Christina Aguilera for silence about her guardianship Britney Spears has not remained silent and has criticized Christina Aguilera for not talking about her guardianship in an interview at the Latin Grammy Music Awards.

@britneyspears (Instagram)



On the red carpet, Christina Aguilera was asked if she had any messages regarding Britney’s recent emancipation, but her representative interrupted the reporter saying: “No, sorry, we won’t do that tonight, but thanks, bye!”. At the same time, Aguilera said: “Can not. But I’m happy for her! “.

Britney Spears thanks Lady Gaga for her words

In another Instagram story, Britney thanked Lady Gaga for her words in an interview during the red carpet of the premiere of ‘House of Gucci’, in which the interpreter of ‘Poker Face’.

“Thank you @LadyGaga for really taking the time to say something so kind. You make me cry!!! I love you!!!”, wrote Britney, in addition to publishing the clip in which Gaga quotes Spears as an “inspiration” and recognizes her as “the author of her freedom.”